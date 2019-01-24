Every holiday changes once you have kids, particularly in regards to the level of #lit you get. Gone are the days you stay awake until 5 a.m. on New Year's, sleeping your hangover off late into the afternoon; now, you're at home watching the ball drop with sleeping toddlers on your lap. No longer do you spend the 4th of July drunk on a friend of a friend's boat; you're setting off fireworks in the driveway with your little ones instead. Usually you're glad for the change, but relive the glory days with these Valentine's Day cocktail recipes just this once.

Obviously, new traditions with your family are fun and exciting as you transition to mom life, but you don't have to give up everything. And since Valentine's Day is a day you're expected to spend with just your significant other, it seems like the perfect time to indulge in some boozy fun. Hit up a babysitter or send the kids to their grandparents for the night, and make one of these delicious and festive beverages to really let loose in honor of Cupid. (Psst: at least two of them have aphrodisiac ingredients, so you might want to plan on some full-on alone time after two or three drinks.)

Read on for eight Valentine's Day drink options you and your sweetie can enjoy, and remember you deserve at least one night off a year.

1 Blood Orange & Bourbon Love and Lemons The bright hue of this citrusy bourbon cocktail courtesy of Love and Lemons is totally Valentine's Day appropriate, and you'll love the zest of the blood orange juice that serves as the mixer. The recipe makes individual drinks, which is perfect if you're not trying to get too sloppy this February 14.

2 Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail Fo' Reals Life You can't have a Valentine's Day cocktail roundup without at least one pomegranate drink, which is basically the official sex fruit thanks to its association with Aphrodite, as PBS explains. The site went on to explain that the tangy fruit's sexy qualities come from its ability to lower cortisol levels. Less stress gets everyone in the mood, so this Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail from Fo' Reals Life will definitely relax you and your partner.

3 Harry Potter Amortentia Cocktail Sugar And Soul The Potterhead in me absolutely flipped when I saw this potion-themed cocktail from Sugar and Soul. Amortentia is the most powerful love potion in the world in J.K. Rowling's world, and while the the real-life concoction can't make someone fall in love with you, the pearl dust in the recipe does make it feel pretty magical. With the zing of vodka, grenadine, and cranberry, this drink will have you feeling the love in no time.

4 Jalapeno Margarita Well Plated Hoping for some spicy action with your partner this Valentine's Day? Start things off with Well Plated's zesty Jalapeno Margaritas to set the mood. Agave syrup and lime juice make sure the beverage isn't too hot, and the recipe makes a whole pitcher, giving you and your sweetheart something to sip on all night.

5 Blueberry Mimosa What's Cooking, Love? If you're feeling sweet on your partner, this lovely Blueberry Mimosa can help you show them how you feel. Courtesy of What's Cooking, Love?, this cocktail's combination of blueberry, a dash of Sweet n' Low, and champagne refreshes and excites, giving you and your love energy for whatever you plan on doing on Valentine's Day evening *wink wink.*

6 Honey Paloma The Little Epicurean Honey's aphrodisiac qualities are widely known (the fringe benefits of the nectar are the reason it's called a honeymoon, according to Reader's Digest), so mixing up a drink with honey syrup for the most romantic day of the year just makes sense. This sweet Honey Paloma from The Little Epicurean packs in tequila, fresh fruit, and the sexiest syrup around for a cocktail that will be sure to please your partner.

7 Tropical Moscow Mule Table For Two Moscow Mules are always a crowd pleaser, as they satisfy both liqueur aficionados and those with a sweet tooth, and this tangy tropical version from Table For Two brings added festivity to the staple drink. You probably can't go on a couple's retreat to celebrate V-Day, but the taste of pineapple, coconut-rum, and ginger beer will make your living room feel like paradise.