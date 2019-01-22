Holidays like Valentine's Day tend to get swept under the rug in the days and weeks after a baby is born, and while it makes sense, it's also kind of sad. Sure, there's a lot going on with a newborn, but parents should try not to forget that they're also still partners. They're not just mutual caretakers of a tiny human, but lovers and friends. After giving birth, it's hard to feel anything approaching sexy, and someone taking the effort to make a mom feel desirable is huge. The 10 sexiest Valentine's Day gifts for postpartum moms are the ones that make a mom feel valued and wanted, even if she feels like an utter hot mess.

Right after a baby is born, pretty much the last thing on a new mom's mind is sex. In order of things they don't want to do, sex is second only to hosting a dinner party for 30 and inviting their mother-in-law as the guest of honor. That's why there needs to be particular attention given to those new mom emotions if you want to give them something sexy. Think beyond lingerie they might feel self-conscious in, or fancy dinners that take hours (even if you manage to find childcare, her boobs will start overflowing by dessert). Think more along the lines of romantic gestures that cater to the largest of erogenous zones... the brain.

2 Custom Blended Lotion Seed Custom Body Lotion $14 Seed Customize your own body lotion from all natural healthcare product maker Seed by choosing fragrances and oils that suit your individual needs and preferences. Contains grape and sunflower seed oils, coconut oil, shea butter, and green tea extract to soothe and hydrate, and the available scents are all super relaxing: Lavender & Clary Sage; Lemongrass; and Citrus Fusion. SEE ON SEED What better way to follow up a decadent bath than with a customized body lotion? Plus, now that she's a mom, she might be more choosy about the kinds of products she puts on her body. These custom lotions from are made without common allergens like soy, dairy, and gluten; they're also paraben, petrochemical and phthalate-free.

3 Next-Level Chocolates Personalized Box of JoMart Chocolates $35 JoMart Chocolates If you've never had the pleasure of eating a JoMart Chocolate, you're missing out. Beloved for decades, the Brooklyn chocolate factory is the closest you'll ever get to visiting Willy Wonka's abode; luckily, you can order a box if you're nowhere in the vicinity... and you can personalize the contents based on individual preferences: assorted chocolate or assorted truffles; milk or dark chocolate. SEE ON JO MART These are some of my favorite chocolates in the whole world. They're confection perfection. A custom blended box from JoMart will have your partner moaning with delight. They even have an optional "Wanna fool around?" message you can choose. Personally, I would go with something like "I will allow you to eat all of these, alone, without having to hide them from our older children." So much sexier.

4 Her Favorite Kind Of Massage Giphy Getting naked and having someone touch me is right up there with hosting a dinner party and getting freaky on the list of undesirable crap to do after having a baby. But if you massage my legs and feet, or better yet, get me a gift card to go get a leg and foot massage? I'd be in heaven. There's no nudity required, it's seriously relaxing, and it feels indulgent.

5 The Wine She's Been Wanting For Months Giphy Nope, it's not unique at all, but it's a classic for a reason. Wine is luscious and sexy, and doggone it, no longer off the menu once the baby is born. Get her one of her favorite bottles. Decant it. Pour it into real crystal, and serve it while you watch the baby. Hand her the remote and leave her alone. (Or maybe she can drink it while she takes that aforementioned bath.)

6 A Sexy Monogram Body Language Initial Necklace $97 Missoma Gorgeous initial necklace that is uniquely emblazoned with the human form to map out the monogram. Clever and cool. SEE ON MISSOMA This necklace is subtly sexy. It's an initial necklace, but not like one you've ever seen before. Beautiful bodies make up the monogram, lending an air of the forbidden. Pro-tip, use her initial (or your initial) on this one, as your child's initial would just be awkward.

8 A Sturdy (But Sexy) Bracelet Open Heart Pebble Cuff $46 Isabelle Grace A bold but still delicate bangle made of NuGold (a copper alloy), this cuff can be casual enough for everyday but it's still special enough for an evening out. See On Isabelle Grace New moms sometimes find that their more fragile pieces of jewelry don't hold up to curious little fingers. There's no way a baby could damage this cuff, but it's not clunky-looking in the least.

9 Pretty, Personalized Lip Color Winky Lux Flower Balm $14 Winky Lux The original cult favorite lip balm with a real chrysanthemum inside, Flower Balm applies clear, but quickly combines with your lips' natural pH levels to create a pink shade that's uniquely you. See on Winky Lux Maybe she used to rock a red mouth, but it's been hard to maintain with a new baby. That's where Flower Balm comes in: Sort of like a mood ring for your lips, new moms will love how the personalized pink stain gives the perfect pop of color on days when they're feeling less than fab... not to mention the fact that it won't rub off on baby's head like most lip sticks/glosses/stains. (And the little flower is so cheerful!)