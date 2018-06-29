One of my favorite things in the world is a romance novel. I love them all. Western romances where the cowboy woos the heroine with sweet words and "courtin," love vampire novels when the hot bloodsucker gets a little bitey, the sweet and clean romances that always seem to be set in a bakery in some beach town, and of course, the good old-fashioned bodice rippers. The dirtier the better. It's porn without the music, and the storyline is actually good. That's why I've compiled the dirtiest books on Kindle right now, because summer is just heating up, so shouldn't you?

The amazing thing about sexy romance novels and erotica is that no two people read the same book. The way I imagine Bones from the Night Huntress series is different from the way you'd imagine him. The stories will happen in the same order, but the visuals are completely different. And there's a dirty book out there for absolutely everyone — from the ultra vanilla reader who just likes some straight sex thrown into her romance to heat things up, to the kinkier reader who loves the idea of a bisexual reverse harem situation wherein all the men pleasure her and each other. Trust me, there's a kindle book for every kind of kink.

1 'The Sleeping Beauty Trilogy (A Sleeping Beauty Novel)' by Anne Rice writing as A. N. Roquelaure 'The Sleeping Beauty Trilogy' AmazonBuy Now This series is a classic. They're also the first dirty books I ever read. Looking back on these, I will tell you they're insanely well-written, and Rice is a master of her craft. They deal with everything from BDSM, to straight sex, bisexuality, homosexuality, to pony play to polyamory. However, there's a bit of an issue with Stockholm Syndrome scenarios and dubious consent. Excerpt: “My body seemed to lose the very last of its strength, all my remaining vigor collected in my organ. My Master drew back a little and fed on my mouth and I could hear my own loud sighs echoing up the walls. Tentatively I lifted my arms, and he did nothing to prevent it as I embraced him. I felt the smooth velvet of his tunic and the soft silk of his hair. This was almost ecstasy.”

2 'Edge of Submission' Series by CD Reiss 'Edge of Submission' Series AmazonBuy Now Married erotica. You read that right. This couple is already in it for the long haul, but what do you do when your husband changes so much you don't even recognize him as the same person you married? What if a part of you thrills at that? Excerpt: “'Put your heels on the edge of the couch and spread your knees.' He put his jacket on a hook and came to me, rolling up his sleeves. I got my knees up, spreading them to show myself. His businesslike gaze had physical presence. He didn’t just look between my legs; he stroked without even touching me. 'Naked is naked.' I shook off the coat. He undid his buckle, metal clicking on metal. Every cell in my body was drawn to him. Every inch of skin trembled for his touch. I’d never seen him like this. He was as stone cold and far away as he’d ever been. I didn’t know he could be this far inside himself. And yet, he was still the guy in the stairway. The man who was afraid he would hurt me. The husband who risked everything for our marriage."

3 'Priest' by Sierra Simone 'Priest' AmazonBuy Now Talk about taboo. As a Catholic, I wasn't sure I could handle this one. It was recommended to me by a good friend and I was so hesitant to read. But, somehow? It just — wow. The taboo makes it so much hotter and I want to feel dirty about that, but I mostly don't. If you've ever wondered what a man of the cloth wears beneath his vestments, or what it would be like to be naughty in the narthex, this one's for you. Excerpt: (In the confessional) "'God made us as sexual creatures, Poppy,' I said, wishing my words sounded more soothing than they did. With my choked voice and barely controlled breathing, they came out sounding like a dark threat. A dark, imminent threat. 'Then He made me too sexual,' she whispered. 'Even now, I—' But she stopped. 'Even now, what?' And I was using that voice again, and there was no mistaking the danger now."

4 'Kushiel's Legacy' by Jacqueline Carey 'Kushiel's Legacy' AmazonBuy Now This book is an amazing, sweeping, parahistorical epic — with tons of doin' it. It's a legitimately amazing series with sex that will set your panties on fire. Come for the sex, stay for the war. Excerpt: "There is a point, always, where I no long control either my patron's desires, nor my own. I gazed over Gunter's shoulder, the room swimming red in my vision, gritted my teeth and wept at my body's inevitable betrayal. Delaunay had lied, when he had set his value upon me."

5 'Forbidden Melody' by Magnolia Robbins 'Forbidden Melody' AmazonBuy Now This is an unbelievably hot F/F erotic novel about a pianist and a violinist. Let's just say they're very good with their hands and their rhythm. Is it hot in here? Excerpt: “'Trés belle,' she said softly, my fingertips tracing her bottom lip. The words lit me on fire. I pulled her to me, reclaiming her lips as I crashed mine to hers. The caress of her mouth moved from mine, kissing along my face and down into my neck. Juliet took her time, playing a beautiful sonata with my body. My vocalizations became the notes, while her fingers and lips played the melody with perfect precision. I closed my eyes, picturing every touch in my mind."

6 'Loving You Without Limits' by Diamond Johnson 'Loving You Without Limits' AmazonBuy Now A down-on-his-luck NFL player, single dad, and a hotter than blazes CEO? The pages burn up faster than you can turn them. Also, the hero is so sweet and loving with his son that you just want to bite him. Excerpt: "I thought about it for a few seconds, and then I discreetly reached under my dress, removed the black thong that I was wearing, and passed it to him under the table. Without even saying a word, I pushed my chair back from the table and stood up. There was a private bathroom in the back of the restaurant, and I headed in that direction. I walked inside, pushed the door closed behind me, and I walked back and forth as I anticipated Get’Em’s arrival. Minutes later, he walked in then closed and locked the door behind him."

7 'Born Again Sinner' by Daryl Banner 'Born Again Sinner' AmazonBuy Now A preacher's son and a wounded soldier go against their backgrounds and fall into a tumultuous, sexy, heart-stoppingly hot relationship. There's a bit of a coming out story, which can get tiring, but in this one it's really, really sweet. Excerpt: "The very next moment, the doors to the clinic push open, and Cody Davis eclipses the sunlight coming in. He’s wearing a pair of tight jeans — Lord help me — that wrap around his densely muscled thighs so exquisitely, I can’t help but let my heart race away from me at the mere sight. He’s got on a plaid short-sleeve button shirt opened to reveal a white tank underneath, the material of which pulls across his pecs in a very inviting way. Just his body below his neck is ripe with sexuality, strength, and unabashed confidence."

8 'Brie's Submission' by Red Phoenix 'Brie's Submission' Books 1 - 3 AmazonBuy Now This series is so hot, I feel wrong reading it if anyone else is in the house at the same time. (I worry they could hear my elevated breathing and heart rate.) It's truly something to behold. Because, holy wow. One woman letting go of her inhibitions in the most extreme of ways. Excerpt: "Brie did as she was told and held her breath while she waited for the sting of the flogger. Instead, Marquis Gray’s touch was light as he rubbed the lace against her skin. The roughness of it felt like a gentle scratch, and Brie relaxed. He rubbed her upper back just under the shoulder blades on both sides of her spine. When there was a pleasant warmness to the area, he began gently slapping her skin with the flat of his palm. It reminded her of a doctor tapping the vein just before the poke of a needle."

9 'Dragon Bound' by Thea Harrison 'Dragon Bound' AmazonBuy Now Honestly, while this book is really dirty, it's also really fun, and a very well-written paranormal romance. Dragos and Pia and the cast of characters in the Elder Races' series are an absolute joy, and I read this installment every few years at least. Just writing this blurb makes me want to read it again. Excerpt: "'Will you look at that?' She looked down at them. The lines and curvature of her torso and breasts looked ultra-feminine against the brawn of his big hands and muscular arms. Her radiance and the dusky hue of his skin seemed to feed on each other. The paleness of her skin was creamier, the blush of her nipples pinker. The sinews of his hands and wrists shifted under skin that was a richer, deeper bronze. She put her hands on his torso and watched as she ran them up his chest. Muscles rippled underneath her palms as he took in a shaking breath. She raked at his nipples with gentle fingernails. Part of her was ecstatic with shock. I am touching him."

10 'The Minotaur's Mate' by Elise Artez 'The Minotaur's Mate' AmazonBuy Now I bought this book thinking it was a shifter romance. I was so, so wrong. This book brings "taboo" to a whole new level, and honestly? Not my thing. But, people seem to love it, and I couldn't write a list like this without mentioning all the monster porn there is on Amazon. I mean, some of it is so taboo, I won't even say it aloud. This is some of the tamer stuff and free on Kindle Unlimited. Excerpt: "There was no need to hold her up anymore — he had her firmly trapped against the wall of the barn — and she still felt secure when his hand moved from her ass to her shirt, pulling it up rather abruptly. Her hands rested on his shoulders, getting a grip where she could, but he didn’t seem interested in actually pulling the fabric off. His head lowered and she realized what he was doing, her eyes widening a bit. He had a very large mouth and large teeth, even if they were blunt."

11 'Broken Compass' by Jo Raven 'Broken Compass' AmazonBuy Now This one is a reverse harem with M/M sex. It starts off with a bang, and doesn't let up. It also looks like it's going to be a series with these guys, and I'm not mad about it. The story is actually really sweet for something so very raunchy. Excerpt: “'Syd,' I grunt against her lips. 'I wanna see you. Touch you.' I know I shouldn’t, but I can’t hide from her. Never could. I can hold on to my control all I want, polish my armor and pull my shields in tight, yet she always finds the chink. The weakness. She’s my weakness."