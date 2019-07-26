Is the scorching heat lately inspiring you to get hotter in between the sheets (or on top of them, because let's face it, it's too hot for covers)? Maybe your landlord won't let you install a chandelier or a sex swing so you can get it on from the ceiling. That's okay: There are plenty of ways to use a vibrator to spice up your sex life. Don't let the lack of a tricked-out sex dungeon in your basement discourage you. Take matters into your own hands (sorry not sorry for the masturbation pun).

Keep in mind that vibrators come in all different shapes, sizes, as Marie Claire reported, and with various appendages, each with the goal of getting you there the way you like it. Adding a vibrator to the mix can inject some spice into even the most vanilla sex positions, or you can try new ones with your new toy. So don't think you have to stick with a Rabbit if that doesn't work for you or if you already own one. There's a whole world of vibrating joy sticks (or buttons) out there for you to play with. Either way, put your game face on and get ready to get off.

1. Try It Solo Dolo This one might seem like a no-brainer, but doing the horizontal tango solo with your vibrator has a lot of benefits. Practicing by yourself can come in handy when you want to give a partner new directions on what you like.

2. Ride 'Em Cowgirl Shutterstock Since 75 percent of women don't orgasm through penetration alone, according to Psychology Today, try using a bullet vibrator to heighten your pleasure for sexual positions like the cowgirl, which is already a favorite for women, reported Maxim.

3. Through the Back Door Interested in butt play but not ready to go all the way? You or your partner can use the vibrator to stimulate the perineum or penetrate the anus at a speed you like. (Remember to use lots and lots of lube for this one!)

4. Ring Around the Rosie If your partner with a penis wants a little vibrating action designed just for them, get a vibrating ring. It fits at the base of the penis shaft and is actually a good way to pleasure you both at the same time. Try to limit wearing it to about 20-30 minutes at a time, as recommended by Refinery29.

5. Tease Me, Baby Cardi B and Bruno Mars had the right idea: "Turn around and just tease me, baby." You and your lover can take turns blindfolding each other and placing the vibrator on random erogenous zones (or sliding into home base, because there's nothing wrong with being safe).

6. Take It Downtown If oral is your jam, make it even sweeter by having your partner alternate using their tongue and the vibrator to give you all the feels.

7. Tickle The Nips It's almost easy to skip over the nipples when vibrators are strategically shaped for a penis or vagina, but don't forget this sensitive area when you're trying new places to put your toy.