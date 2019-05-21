8 Yoga Positions For Pregnant Women That’ll Leave You Feeling Like A Royal

Pregnancy can be hard for so many reasons, but some expectant moms may say that pregnancy is hardest on their bodies. The back pain, hip pain, and sore feet make pregnancy a real struggle sometimes. I mean, it too much to ask that you feel glowing and healthy throughout your entire pregnancy? Luckily, there are some yoga positions for pregnant women that'll leave you feeling like a glowing royal. These stress relieving moves will help alleviate all those aches and pains so you can walk (or waddle) without the unnecessary discomfort, and rock your own pregnant lady vibe.

But first, be sure to check with your doctor before beginning any kind of new routine, especially if you're a mom-to-be. Most of these poses can be modified into a simpler form if needed, but you'll still want to check out the video links to make sure you're doing the right version for you. And if you really want to make yoga a part of your life, it's always good to get some extra instruction and guidance because your pregnant body is getting baby-ready and changing shape, not to mention constantly adding some unwanted quirks pretty much by the day. If you're not into practicing at home, I strongly recommend checking out a local prenatal yoga class. It's nice to have that instructor guidance, plus it's a great way to meet some other soon-to-be moms. But if you're in need of some immediate relief, check out these awesome poses that you can totally do on your own.

1. Warrior II expertvillage on YouTube According to Yoga Journal, Warrior II pose helps "relieve backaches, especially through second trimester of pregnancy." It's also known to help with conditions like sciatica, flat feet, osteoporosis, and carpal tunnel syndrome. (Who knew?!) This pose helps strengthen your abdominal muscles while stretching your legs and ankles. On a more spiritual note, this pose can also increase courage and self-confidence, which is an added bonus for any mom-to-be.

2. Cat-Cow Howcast on YouTube This is a great pose for any expectant mom, regardless of which trimester she's in. Cat-Cow can actually "help a woman rehearse tilting her pelvis to facilitate the baby's delivery," according to an article in Yoga Journal.

3. Bound Angle Pose Parents on YouTube Bring on the hip-opener poses please. According to an article on Baby Med, this bound angle pose is a "hip opener and is excellent for relieving lower back pressure and pain caused by uterine weight during pregnancy."

4. Wide Child's Pose Howcast on YouTube According to a really great article on 8fit, this modified child's pose will help "ease the burden of extra weight," that settles in the front (chest, belly, and pelvis).

5. Seated Side Bend Create Pilates + on YouTube Another great pose for back relief is this one that you can do standing with your feet set firmly on the floor in a wide stance. According to an article on 8fit, this pose can help "relieve back tension," throughout each trimester.

6. Yoga Squat Howcast on YouTube Bring relief to those achy hips with this yoga squat pose. According to an article on 8fit, "the body releases extra relaxin, which softens and loosens the hip and pelvic area as you move into your second and third trimesters." This pose can help relieve some of those aches and pains in the pelvis and hips.

7. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose Howcast on YouTube Bring some relief to those swollen feet with this legs-up-the-wall pose. This pose will not only help alleviate the swelling in your ankles and feet, but it's relaxing — just try it.