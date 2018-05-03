9 Best Dog Breeds To Get Based On Your Work Schedule

There are so many factors to weigh when choosing a new dog, but perhaps one of the most important (and overlooked) aspects of your individual circumstances to consider is what you do for a living. If you have a demanding gig that requires you spend long hours at the office, for example, a dog that gets lonely easily won't be a very happy camper at your house. A more independent breed, or one that enjoys long daytime naps, on the other hand, might be perfectly happy. So what's the best dog breed for you based on your work schedule? Here's what experts have to say on the matter.

Getting a dog is like entering into a long-term relationship (and one that involves the entire family), so compatibility is key. Naturally, lifestyle plays a big part in that equation. After all, conflicting work schedules and activity levels can impact the chemistry between people, so why wouldn't the same rules apply to human/canine connections? The good news is, however, that while every kind of dog will naturally require your love, attention, and dedication, some require less interaction than others. So even if your career takes up a lot of your time, that doesn't necessarily mean getting a dog is out of the question. You just have to do your research first!

Lhasa Apso = For A Busy Work Schedule Giphy Smart and loyal, the Lhasa Apso adapts well to apartment living and is tolerant of being left alone, according to Dog Time, which makes this breed a good choice for busy professionals (even those who live in small quarters). "The Lhasa likes doing his own thing, which means his goal in life is not necessarily to please you," explained the site. Considering you probably don't have a lot of extra time on your hands to teach your pup tricks, that independent streak shouldn't be a problem.

Boarder Collie = A Flexible Work Schedule Giphy If you work part-time or have a lot of freedom with your schedule, you might have what it takes to keep up with a Border Collie. "A remarkably bright workaholic, the Border Collie is an amazing dog— maybe a bit too amazing for owners without the time, energy, or means to keep it occupied," according to the American Kennel Association. Still, as active as these dogs can be, they'll happily settle down for cuddle time too, the AKC site added.

Boston Terrier = For A Busy Work Schedule Giphy Less prone to separation anxiety than other breeds of terriers, the Westminster Kennel Club calls the Boston Terrier a "dog well-suited to the city dweller and the suburbanite" alike. Nicknamed "The American Gentleman," this dog's laid-back nature and good manners also mean he probably won't destroy your house while you're gone all day.

Bernese Mountain Dog = Work From Home Schedule Giphy Loyal, affectionate, and eager to please, according to Dog Time, the Bernese Mountain Dog is "happiest when he can participate in all family activities" and does better living in a home with a large, fenced-in yard instead of an apartment. (That way you can keep an eye on him through the window while you work.)

Bullmastiff = Busy Work Schedule Giphy With their physically imposing appearance, you might expect the Bullmastiff to be a handful. But these "gentle giants" are docile, patient types with only a "moderate energy level," according to the AKC, so they won't be going crazy cooped up inside. Another plus? The Bullmastiff rarely barks.

Bassett Hound = Work From Home Schedule Giphy When you're working from home, the ideal pup is one that likes company but doesn't need a ton of stimulation. Enter the Basset Hound. While they "hate to be left alone for long periods of time," according to Dog Time, "around the house, Basset Hounds are calm and rather lazy."

Pug = Flexible Work Schedule Giphy "Even-tempered, charming, mischievous, loving, and adaptable," according to the AKC, Pugs love kids, napping, and snacking — but they don't particularly love being alone. So if you only have to be at work for a few hours a day, they might just be content to spend that time snoozing... as long as you give them plenty of attention when you get home.

Chow Chow = Busy Work Schedule Giphy Why is the Chow Chow ideal for workaholics? Because, as Dog Time explained, this canine has some surprisingly feline traits, namely a "proud, independent spirit that some describe as catlike" and a disdain for being fussed over. Which is perfect, because you just don't have the time.