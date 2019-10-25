9 Car Seat Coats & Blankets For Babies That'll Keep Them Warm & Safe

Finding the best cover for your baby to don while they ride in their car seat is a trick. They can't be too difficult to close or too hard to position. They also need easy strap slits for safety. I've found 9 car seat coats and blankets that are the perfect balance between warmth, ease, and safety.

There have been real strides made in car seat covers in the past few years, since the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) made it clear to parents that bundling your child in a coat and then strapping them into the car seat is dangerous. There are myriad manufacturers that have designed car seat coats, blankets, and ponchos that allow for your baby to be safely strapped into their car seats while remaining snug as a bug and cute as a button.

They come in a range of sizes, colors, and price points, and in a variety of fabrics so that you can find the right one for each season. Whether you're looking for a heavier, puffer coat style jacket for the coldest of temperatures, or you want lighter layers for coolish fall days, there are car seat coats and blankets ready to fit your needs.

1. 7 A.M. Enfant 7 A.M. Enfant Nido Quilted Car Seat Baby Wrap Figure 8 | $69 SEE ON FIGURE 8 This is pure luxury for your little one. As per Figure 8's description of this car seat cover, "The NIDO features a unique and innovative back oval cutout—eliminating extra layers between the car-seat and baby’s back while allowing full access to the five-point harness." Looking at it, it seems like the car seat strap just slips right in, and that the back is far thinner than the front, so that slippage is minimal.

2. Maxi-Cosi Maxi-Cosi® Infant Car Seat Footmuff in Red BuyBuy Baby | $70 SEE ON BUYBUY BABY This car seat blanket is designed just for the Maxi-Cosi car seat, making it a no-brainer for fans of the brand. The strap openings are the exact shape and size of the straps in the Maxi-Cosi car seat.

3. Buckle Me Baby Deepest of Oceans Buckle Me Baby Coats | $80 $60 Available in sizes 6-9 months to youth 10. SEE ON BUCKLE ME COATS This is the all star, all around, most adaptable coat for older kids. This coat allows your child to stay in a five point harness warmly, for as long as possible. It's cute, convenient, and it doesn't cost an arm and a leg, which is saying a lot from a boutique company.

4. JJ Cole JJ Cole Bundle Me Urban Target | $50 SEE ON TARGET JJ Cole is the classic car seat and stroller blanket. My first baby car seat bundle was JJ Cole, and while it was more basic than this model, it kept my children warm and toasty, as well as safe. Also, this bad boy is machine washable, which is a benefit that cannot be overstated.

5. Cremson Cremson Girls Boys Newborn Infant Baby Puffer Carbag Pram Bag Snowsuit Bunting Amazon | $70 SEE ON AMAZON The strap seat is truly hidden on this one, so when you pull out your infant, no one will wonder about the long velcro flaps on the back of your kid's jacket. This is admittedly, a fancy baby coat, but if you're into the posh look, this is a great option.

6. Poncho Puffer Car Seat Poncho Amazon | $40 SEE ON AMAZON Did I choose this coat because of the product image? Possibly. But also for the good reviews. DanceMom14 wrote that "I have this car seat poncho for my 3 year old son, and it is the best! The material is so soft and comfy, and it keeps him nice and warm. I love being able to keep him covered on cold days while I open the door to my van, and not having to worry about him being cold while I buckle him. One of the best products I’ve had, and I recommend them to all of my friends."

7. JANABEBE JANABEBE Swaddling Wrap, Car Seat and Pram Blanket Universal for Infant and Child car Seats Amazon | $26 SEE ON AMAZON This is perfect for when your baby just needs a little light jacket. Made of fleece, the soft blanket is available in a ton of different patterns and ties at the bottom.

8. OenBopo Newborn Swaddle Blanket Wrap by OenBopo Amazon | $22 SEE ON AMAZON This one sings to my fisherman's sweater loving heart. Lined with polar fleece, and easy to pull in and out, this blanket will definitely become a household favorite.

9. Jolly Jumper Jolly Jumper Waterproof Cuddle Bag with Removable Head Hugger Amazon | $37 SEE ON AMAZON Babies get as angry as cats in the rain. This will keep them dry, and you sane. Plus, it's got a "removable head hugger" for extra comfort if necessary.