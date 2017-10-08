9 Cheap & Easy Group Halloween Costume Ideas

Everything is better when you do it with friends and family, and Halloween's no exception. Whether you're heading out trick-or-treating as a family, or hitting up a block party with a group of friends, dressing up as a group will only add to the fun. I know what you're thinking though, more than one costume means more money you have to spend on Halloween costumes that can already tend to be on the pricey side. However, there are plenty of cheap costume ideas for groups that are as clever and unique as they are affordable.

Some of these costumes are simple one piece and done costumes, meaning each person in your group will only need to buy a single t-shirt or something similar to complete their costume. Others are strictly DIY, which is always a surefire way to save you some cash. Some of the get-ups are kid friendly, while others would be perfect for a group of adults, or for you and your partner. Furthermore, most of these ideas can be adjusted to fit a small group or a large one.

Whatever your plans are for Halloween, celebrating (and, of course, dressing up) as a group will only mean more fun (and more candy) for all.

1 Crayons Giphy For a super colorful bunch consider dressing your entire group in different colored crayon costumes ($21, Walmart).

4 "The Wizard of Oz" Characters Giphy Target Walmart Amazon Target Take your group on a quest to see the wizard in matching Wizard of Oz costumes. You'll need a Dorothy ($20, Target), a Scarecrow ($30, Walmart), a Tin Man ($38, Amazon) and a Lion ($36, Target).

5 M&Ms Giphy Amazon Instead of collecting candy this Halloween, why not dress up like your favorite colorful chocolate treat? Keep it simple (and cheap) with basic M&M t-shirts ($10, Amazon) in various colors and black pants ($13, H&M) on the bottom.

6 Three Blind Mice Giphy Spirit Halloween You'll need more than just mouse ears to pull off a trio of blind mice ($17, Spirit Halloween), but luckily, this costume is as affordable as it is cute.