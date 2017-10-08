9 Cheap & Easy Group Halloween Costume Ideas
Everything is better when you do it with friends and family, and Halloween's no exception. Whether you're heading out trick-or-treating as a family, or hitting up a block party with a group of friends, dressing up as a group will only add to the fun. I know what you're thinking though, more than one costume means more money you have to spend on Halloween costumes that can already tend to be on the pricey side. However, there are plenty of cheap costume ideas for groups that are as clever and unique as they are affordable.
Some of these costumes are simple one piece and done costumes, meaning each person in your group will only need to buy a single t-shirt or something similar to complete their costume. Others are strictly DIY, which is always a surefire way to save you some cash. Some of the get-ups are kid friendly, while others would be perfect for a group of adults, or for you and your partner. Furthermore, most of these ideas can be adjusted to fit a small group or a large one.
Whatever your plans are for Halloween, celebrating (and, of course, dressing up) as a group will only mean more fun (and more candy) for all.
1Crayons
For a super colorful bunch consider dressing your entire group in different colored crayon costumes ($21, Walmart).
2"Despicable Me" Minions
If you're fans of everyone's favorite tiny, yellow, evil cohorts, dressing your entire group as minions from Despicable Me is simple and straightforward. You can buy a men's minions costume ($30, Target), women's minions costumes ($49, Target), and children's minions costumes ($18, Target). Or, if you're looking for an even simpler, cheaper option, DIY the costumes with yellow t-shirts and a pair of overalls for each of your minions.
3Sushi Rolls
Personify your weekly sushi dates by dressing your entire group up as sushi rolls. You can opt for a simple costume with a basic sushi sweatshirt ($25, Sears) and black pants. Or you can DIY your own sushi t-shirt dress with this tutorial using a white large t-shirt ($10, H&M), and an iron on applique.
4"The Wizard of Oz" Characters
Take your group on a quest to see the wizard in matching Wizard of Oz costumes. You'll need a Dorothy ($20, Target), a Scarecrow ($30, Walmart), a Tin Man ($38, Amazon) and a Lion ($36, Target).
5M&Ms
Instead of collecting candy this Halloween, why not dress up like your favorite colorful chocolate treat? Keep it simple (and cheap) with basic M&M t-shirts ($10, Amazon) in various colors and black pants ($13, H&M) on the bottom.
6Three Blind Mice
You'll need more than just mouse ears to pull off a trio of blind mice ($17, Spirit Halloween), but luckily, this costume is as affordable as it is cute.
7Burglars
Chances are you already own everything to pull off a dastardly group of burglars, but just in case, you'll need black hoodies ($30, H&M), black pants ($15, American Eagle), and black hats ($10, Old Navy) or face masks ($4, Party City).
8Where's Waldo(s)
Dress your group in a mix of red and white and have one person be the true Waldo ($15, Target).
9A Deck of Cards
Have everyone choose a different card as their t-shirt ($16, Customized Girl) and wear all black on bottom. Maybe with a black tutu ($10, Oriental Trading) to give the look an extra pizzazz.
