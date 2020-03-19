Take a stroll down the cleaning supplies aisle at your local store of choice, and you’ll soon see that the options are truly endless. Need a glass cleaner? There’s at least half a dozen to choose from. Looking for something to get rid of that as-of-yet unidentified goo on your couch? There are plenty of products for that, too. But when it comes to getting rid of the grime, there are some classic cleaning products that are still worth the hype.

If you’re like most mommas, you probably have a plethora of cleaning products that live in cramped quarters underneath your kitchen and bathroom sink. They might be half bottles of this, and unopened containers of that. Thing is, there are really only a certain number of cleaners and sprays that you really need to get your house looking all shiny and new again. There are no-nonsense products that will cut through the grease, and others that are made from organic elements to promote a healthier (and more sanitized) space.

If you’re planning on doing a deep cleaning sometimes soon, these classic cleaning products are the ones you should be getting down to scrub and spritz with for maximum effectiveness. And then, for just a few minutes, soak up the refreshing scent (and sight) of a clean house. That is, until, your kids make a big ol' mess again.

1. Fels-Naptha Dial Laundry Soap Fels-Naptha Dial Laundry Soap (Pack of 5) Walmart | $15 see on walmart A household staple for over 100 years, Fels-Naptha is technically a "laundry soap," but legions of devoted fans insist it can be used for cleaning almost anything. In a post titled "The Many Uses of Fels-Naptha," the Facebook page "Back to Basics: Hope for the Best, Prepare for the Worst" explains: "Fels-Naptha is definitely one of the most practical soaps on the market. For those trying to save a little money, it is also a fraction of the cost of regular laundry detergent. You might not be able to use Fels-Naptha to wash dishes, or as a body soap, but it can be used for just about everything else." The bars can apparently be used as a stain remover, grout cleaner, poison ivy prevention, deer repellent, paint brush cleaner... the list never ends.

2. Goo Gone Original Goo Gone Original The Home Depot | $4 See on The Home Depot "Goo Gone has been in the cupboards of clean freaks since its inception," which happened to be in 1983, according to Hunker. So your little stinker stuck a whole bunch of stickers to your counter top. Goo Gone can help remove even the most stuck-on gunk from your surfaces while cleaning them as well. For example, it can remove glue, grease, ink, wax, oil, and other adhesives easily and effectively.

3. Borax Borax Lowe's | $6 See on Lowe's "All natural since 1891," there's a use for Borax in every room of the house: Use it to clean refrigerator shelves, moldy bathroom tiles, counter tops, walls, clothes... you can even use it to unclog drains with a bit of boiling water, reported Real Simple.

4. Clorox Bleach Clorox Bleach Walmart | $4 See on Walmart Bleach has come a long way since the discovery of chlorine in 1774 by Swedish chemist Karl Wilhelm Scheele (per Encyclopedia Britannica), and there's a reason (or many) why the stuff is still around. When you clean with bleach, you're pulling out the big guns. That's why it's "used in hospitals, laboratories, and other settings where sanitization against potentially infectious microorganisms is critical." Here’s the thing, though: bleach is actually a disinfectant (which means that it kills germs), but isn’t considered a cleaner, according to The Spruce. So you can spray surfaces with it (think your bathtub and bathroom sink), but you’ll still need to clean the dirt from the surface afterwards. This version of Clorox comes in a no-splash version to ensure that the black shirt you’re wearing doesn’t get drops of bleach splashed all over it.

5. White Vinegar White Vinegar Target | $3 See on Target White vinegar is truly a marvel. From cooking to cleaning, you can do just about anything with it. As Today reported, you can use vinegar to clean windows, microwaves, shower doors, remove wine stains — or make a delish salad dressing. The choice is really up to you. Plus, it's all natural and non-toxic (edible, even), so you don't have to worry about harsh chemicals hurting your kids or pets. Just make sure to Google how much vinegar should be in the solution for whatever you’re planning to clean.

6. Spray Bottles Spray Bottle Target | $3 See on Target Not technically a cleaner, the humble spray bottle is nonetheless an essential cleaning tool when you're using classic products (which often come in large containers without spray tops and/or need to be diluted). Not only can you mix solutions (i.e. like a white vinegar/warm water combo for mopping floors), but you can also pour a smaller amount of liquid (like bleach) into the bottles for easier transport. This one from Room Essentials holds up to 16 oz. of cleaning solution or water — or both.

7. Bar Keepers Friend Bar Keepers Friend Walmart | $2 See on Walmart There’s really not a whole lot that Bar Keepers Friend can’t do. The powdered cleanser, which has been around since 1882, can be used to remove burnt food from cookware, grease that’s on oven door glass, or even remove hard water spots and soap scum. "This unassuming product doesn’t offer any outrageous claims or fancy packaging, but what it lacks in pizzazz, it makes up in cleaning power," reported Taste of Home. "Perfect for nonporous surfaces, like stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic and more, this cleanser can help make nearly every inch of your home sparkle." It'll become your friend, too.

8. Dreft Laundry Detergent Dreft Laundry Detergent Walmart | $23 See on Walmart If you love that newborn smell, chalk it up to Dreft. Originally introduced by Procter and Gamble in 1933 as a gentle detergent for fine fabrics," according to The Spruce, "since the 1950s, the marketing focus has been toward new mothers choosing Dreft for baby's laundry." The classic baby detergent is hypoallergenic and features a special formula that is tough on spit ups and blowouts but not your sweetie’s skin.