There's more to October than Halloween candy and pumpkin spice drinks, as the prevalence of pink ribbons prove. It's also breast cancer awareness month. And as these empowering quotes for breast cancer awareness month demonstrate, people are more dedicated than ever to supporting the cause. If you or a loved one is struggling with this diagnosis, remember that you aren't alone.

The current facts about breast cancer are pretty serious. In fact, 1 out of 8 women in the United States will get diagnosed with breast cancer within her lifetime, and it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Chances are very high that you or someone in your life has been affected by this diagnosis, so you know how frightening it can be.

Thankfully, there is also a tremendous amount of support available for everyone touched by breast cancer. Plenty of media figures, from actresses to sports stars, have used their influence to raise support for this cause. It can happen to anyone, but so many people are working to make this diagnosis less frightening than ever before. Read on for some truly inspiring words about cancer from people who have been there, too.

1 "We aren't alone in the world. And we're more alike than not. We all live through some sort of burden or pain, and we are all beautiful, no matter what." - Dana Donofree Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After being diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma at the age of 27, Dana Donofree founded AnaOno, a lingerie line for women who have had breast surgery or a mastectomy. She turned her experience with cancer into an opportunity to help other women feel comfortable and beautiful.

2 "One important thing to know is you’re still the same person during it. I’m more eager than ever to do what I did. I want to do everything." — Kylie Minogue Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Minogue has been open and candid about her experiences with surgery and chemotherapy, as noted in The Independent.

3 "Breast cancer is being detected at an earlier, more treatable stage these days, largely because women are taking more preventive measures, like self-exams and regular mammograms. And treatment is getting better too." — Elizabeth Hurley Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hurley has worked to raise awareness about breast cancer in her role as the global ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Pink Ribbon campaign, as noted in The Irish Examiner.

4 "I started realizing I could be an example for women to not just be aware of breast cancer but to act on it, to make an appointment, to give themselves an exam."— Giuliana Rancic Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now cancer-free for five years, Giuliana Rancic underwent a double mastectomy, as noted in Shape. She's spent a lot of time and effort advocating breast cancer awareness in the meantime.

5 "I think the common thread is that no patient can or should go through breast cancer alone. Those who are surrounded by supportive family, friends and caregivers who specialize in breast cancer often show the greatest results when it comes to survivorship." — Robin Roberts Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, Robin Roberts has advocated tirelessly for early detection and greater awareness, according to Essence. She even has a series about cancer on WebMD. One of the biggest takeaways is the fact that you aren't alone.

6 "There can be life after breast cancer. The prerequisite is early detection." — Ann Jillian Likewise, Ann Jillian advocates early detection as well. Getting examined regularly is so crucial.

7 "Breast cancer, whether I like it or not, is part of my family's story. That's why I am so passionate about raising awareness, because I have seen firsthand how it can impact others." — DeAngelo Williams Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After losing his mother and her four sisters to breast cancer, DeAngelo Williams has formed a foundation to support research for breast cancer, according to the Washington Post. The DeAngelo Williams Foundation is all about preventative care and support.

8 "Women who have been recently diagnosed with breast cancer can learn a tremendous amount from women who have already been treated." — Anne Wojcicki Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki also advocates support for those with breast cancer. Early diagnosis is so crucial.