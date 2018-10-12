I love my dog. I have an adorable 4 year old Shih Tzu mix named Montana Wildhack. She's the scruffiest, cutest little thing, and my kids adore her even more than I do. Naturally, she's a huge part of all of our holiday celebrations, Halloween most especially. She loves walking with the kids as we trick or treat up and down the streets of Brooklyn. Sadly, her costume game hasn't been great, even if my kids costumes have been on-point. This year I want to do better, so I found several family costumes including pets that are just too cute to pass up.

I'm not going to lie. My costume skills are strong. I've made or designed virtually all of my kids' Halloween costumes, and they're always a hit. Whether my son is going as "The Doctor" from Doctor Who, or my daughter as Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service, or together as Arya and The Hound, they've all been pretty adorable. I honestly don't know why I've never dressed my dog up to go out with us, other than it was perhaps I simply didn't think about it. Yet, my daughter is forever putting her in sunglasses, hats, and costumes she's created. After doing some research, family costumes that include pets are actually really funny and creative, and I'm here for it.

2 Swashbuckling Family MyFavoritePupJasmine on YouTube Similar to the Marvel and DC costumes, pirate costumes are readily available, and easy to acquire. You can even have them delivered. Chewy.com, a website that allows me to feed my dog and buy cat litter without leaving the house, will apparently also clothe my dog as a pirate for Halloween. Apparently, she can be a pirate for under $10, which is a win for me. And, unlike my kids, she'll never grow out of it. Well, unless she keeps stealing cat food. While the exact costumes on the video aren't disclosed, you can find similar pirate family costumes at Party City starting at around $20.

4 The Magic Isn't Just For Dogs YouTube,com/rainnovice93 I love horses and horseback riding, but I honestly never thought of dressing a mare or gelding up as Harry Potter. However, seeing how adorable this is, I was clearly mistaken. Horses are already used to wearing blankets, blinders, and all manner of headdress, so this is actually a pretty great idea if you have a horse farm and you're having a Halloween bash. Or you happen to live in a rural area. What fun. You'll want to start with an extra long Hogwarts Scarf, like this one from Amazon for $25, and for the family (and the rest of the costume), if you want to match, you'll have to go the old-fashioned route and sew it yourself. Thankfully, Simplicity has you covered.

6 Deer Family (Just Not Bambi and His Mom For Obvious Reasons) Youtube.com/lauraprice HalloweenCostumes.com This one is really cute. Youtuber Laura Price did DIY dog and owner costumes, and this reindeer set is so sweet. I found pretty precious kids' costumes to go along with them from HalloweenCostumes.com (prices range from $60 to $80), but really, antlers and brown clothes with some cute makeup would be enough. You should totally break out the antlers again for the Christmas card.

7 Ghost Family notboxed on YouTube OK, I saw these dogs and laughed out loud. Can you imagine your family all dressed up as ghosts a la Charlie Brown? Yes, the dogs did need help with the stairs in their costume, but so will your kids, and likely your partner. And maybe you. It'll be a group effort.