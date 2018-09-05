Nothing says fun and dorky (in a good way) than family costumes on Halloween, am I right? There are so many themes you could go with that the entire family can enjoy, everyone from the family dog and the littlest baby to the parents. Which is why Target's Halloween family costumes are seriously so perfect. There's definitely something for everyone, as usual, at Target.

I remember one year for Halloween, my parents and I dressed up as characters from Nickelodeon's Doug, with my dad dressed up as Doug Funnie, me as Porkchop the dog (because of course, and my mom as Doug's sister Judy. We got so many compliments (in addition to a metric ton of candy), and it was so much fun. I don't think anyone would know who we were if we went out as the Funnies this year, sadly, but we could always be timeless classics that aren't TV, movie or book characters. There's everything from LEGOs, Crayons, or even generic vampires or monsters. However, the Marvel and DC characters, The Incredibles, Star Wars characters, and of course Disney Princesses, are all the rage right now. Thankfully, you can find all of those group costumes (and much much more, like the classic Toy Story set) at Target. Here are a few favorites.

1 Fancy Vampires Vampire Costume Collection – Hyde and Eek! Boutique™ $25 Target Buy Now Muahahahaha. A family of vampires vould be very vonderful and fun. With prices ranging from $8 for a top hat to $25 for the full costume, your family will be the talk of the neighborhood. Glitter optional if you want to be one of those teen heartthrob vampires.

2 Farm Animals Family Farm Costume Collection - Hyde and Eek! Boutique $40 Target Buy Now Yee haw! You'll feel like you're down home on the range when the entire family dresses up as farm life. The babies and toddlers can be the animals, and you and your partner or older kids can be the farmers. Or if you're so inclined, you can even be a chicken or cow. Bonus: the cow costume will come in handy for Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A. Costume prices range from $10 for a cowboy hat up to $40 for the plush chicken costume for adults. Worth it.

3 'Star Wars' Characters Star Wars Costume Collection $40 Target Buy Now This Halloween, the force will be with your entire family with these incredible Star Wars costumes. Your baby as Yoda would just be too cute, and you could go as Princess Leia or even Chewbacca if you wish. Prices range from $5 for masks to up to $40 for the full adult costumes.

4 Giant LEGOs LEGO Costume Collection $40 Target Buy Now Dress up as everyone's favorite toy to play with, but everyone's least favorite toy to step on. Kids' LEGO blocks costumes are $20, and adults are $40. Dressing up in a group costume with your family will "build" character. Womp womp.

5 Mighty Avengers Avengers Costume Collection $25 Target Buy Now Who doesn't love Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spiderman, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow and the Scarlet Witch? Unfortunately, Target doesn't seem to offer the Scarlet Witch (my favorite) but the other characters are available and up for grabs, with masks and full costumes ranging from $5 to $25. Get your Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Thor costumes in the Avengers: Age of Ultron section.

6 Parade of Princesses Disney Princess Costume Collection $50 Target Buy Now Got a house full of little girls (or boys)? Are they obsessed with Disney princesses like 80 percent of the population of young kids? With kids costumes below $30 and adult costumes ranging from $50 to $92 for Princess Jasmine, the entire family, including Dad, can be a parade of princesses for Halloween. And Target has them all.

7 Colorful Crayons Crayola Crayon Costume Collection $43 Target Buy Now How hilarious are these Crayola Crayon costumes? They come in all sizes, from teeny baby to toddler to adult. Simple and easy since you can wear them over your clothes. What's not to like? Prices for costumes range from $23 to $43.

8 'The Incredibles' 'The Incredibles' Costume Collection $40 Target Buy Now Target has all of your favorite characters from The Incredibles — the entire family, and even Frozone. Dressing up as a superhero family would be perfect for your family this Halloween. And don't worry Dads, they have built-in muscles for your costume should you need them. Costume prices range from $20 to $40.

9 Classic 'Toy Story' 'Toy Story' Costumes $36 Target Buy Now Howdy partners! Did you love Woody and Buzz from Toy Story? Target has both of those costumes in adult and child sizes. They even have a Jessie costume from the second movie and it's too cute. Hopefully you won't find a snake in your boot when you purchase these. Outfits and accessories range from $15 to $36, but if you want the big kahuna Buzz Lightyear costume complete with wings, that'll be $105.

10 Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Harry Potter Costume Collection $32 Target Buy Now Is your family a Gryffindor or are y'all more of a Hufflepuff kind of family? Target has robes of all sizes for each Hogwarts house for your wearing pleasure this Halloween. They also have all the accessories you may need — like scarves, ties, and wands — and you can even be a Dementor, a Death Eater, or He Who Must Not Be Named himself. Costume and accessory prices range from $5 to $32.