9 Grocery Stores Open Christmas Day 2019 For Your Holly Jolly Needs

When you wake up early on Christmas morning to bake up a batch of your kids' favorite blueberry pancakes and discover that your darn Elf used up all of the flour making a "snow angel" last week, you'll need to run to a grocery store open on Christmas Day. You throw on a coat, dash out the door faster than Santa's sleigh, and book it to the closest grocery store so that you can preserve your family's blueberry pancake breakfast tradition and effectively save Christmas morning. It just wouldn't be Christmas without them — but which stores are open?

Although many stores give their staff the day off on Christmas Day to celebrate with family, there are a handful that keep their doors open and their registers running (even if it is on an abbreviated schedule) for scatter-brained parents who forgot to snag a box of tin foil for roasting their traditional Christmas ham. Some might have even forgot to buy the ham itself — it happens! Lest holiday traditions be ruined, these grocery stores open on Christmas Day make sure that their patrons have access to anything they might need to make their day merry and bright, and even some things that Santa may have forgotten to leave under the tree.

Whatever it is that you need at the last minute, these nine grocery stores open on Christmas Day have you covered. Holiday hours may vary by location, so be sure to call your local store to double check before you head out the door.

1. Acme Acme Market stores will be open on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., per Good Housekeeping. However, all of their pharmacies will be closed for the day, so be sure to pick up any re-fills you may need before Christmas Day arrives.

2. Albertson's RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images If you need to pick any last-minute produce, deli meats, or any number of non-perishables on Christmas Day, Albertson's has you covered. Most Albertson's stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, Good Housekeeping reported.

3. Giant Giant stores will be open Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., per Country Living, so you're in luck if there is one in your neighborhood and you don't find out that you've run out of milk until your toddler wakes up on Christmas morning screaming for their sippy cup.

4. Safeway Most Safeway stores will be open Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Delish. This is great news for anyone who needs to make a quick run to the store mid-day when you run out of eggnog — or you simply need a break from your mother-in-law.

5. Shipt If you have a grocery chain near you that Shipt delivers groceries from and there is a Shipt shopper available in your area at the time you place your order, per Shipt's website, you can have groceries delivered on Christmas Day by Shipt. This could make a world of difference for stressed out moms everywhere on Christmas Day, but be sure to double check in your Shipt app that delivery is available before placing your order.

6. Wawa Although not technically a grocery store, you can find almost anything you need to get you through a last-minute holiday blunder at Wawa convenience stores. Most Wawa locations will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day, Delish reported. So, you can go grab yourself a coffee or a sandwich if you need to decompress after your guests leave on Christmas night.

7. CVS NoDerog/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Yes, CVS has groceries and they're open on Christmas Day, per Delish. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., which is especially great if you need something in the late evening after many of the grocery chains open on Christmas Day close.

8. Rite Aid Many Rite Aid stores will remain open on Christmas Day for all of your last-minute Christmas Day needs, the chain stated in a press release. This is great news if you find yourself battling a nasty cold on Christmas Day like I did a couple of years ago and are desperate for some over-the-counter relief.