9 Hilarious Memes Every Mom Who Hates Elf On The Shelf Will Totally Get

The holidays are fast approaching, and that means many things, the worst of all being: You need to come up with a zillion new ways to pose that dang Elf on the Shelf. As though the holidays weren't hectic enough for parents of young children, the race to move the elf each and every night will soon be on. If you're feeling burned out before the season even begins, then these hilarious memes for moms who hate elf on the shelf are for you. Hey, it's OK to have a laugh at the expense of the scout elf every now and then to preserve your own sanity.

How big is the elf phenomenon, anyway? Since 2005, over 11 million Elf on the Shelf books and dolls have been sold, according to the company website Creatively Classic Activities and Books. Elf-sized clothing, accessories, and even pets are now available as well. Plenty of families have adopted a scout elf to record the childrens' behavior and report back to Santa.

For some parents, posing the elf in a new scene each night is a fun source of creativity. For instance, Busy Phillips makes some incredible and creative Elf on the Shelf scenes. Her elves make snow angels, watch movies, and even participate on cooking shows. It's adorable. For some parents, posing the elf in a new scene each night is a fun source of creativity.

However, other parents experience what can only be described as Elf on the Shelf fatigue. For these parents, setting a scene with a doll every night during the holiday season is about the last thing they want to do. Sure, it's fun to bring joy to a child, and get caught up in the world of pretend, but essentially staging a tiny diorama every night — when all you want to do is chill for a minute — can feel like a drag. Thankfully, these memes and funny pictures prove that plenty of other adults are kind of over the whole elf thing, too.

1 Holiday Wrecker @Chasing_Kansas I thought you could use a laugh...so here's one for your crazy obsession w/ Elf on the Shelf memes... pic.twitter.com/OaWAeBMYRj — Sam Preston (@thesampreston) December 8, 2016 Finding ways to pose that little sucker every night can get stressful. Who decided the holidays are a perfect time to create more work for parents of young children? They have enough going on already. I'm not saying that this elf ruined the holidays, but — actually, yes, that's exactly what I'm saying.

2 A Simpler Time Legit how I feel with these deadass “elf on a shelf memes” pic.twitter.com/KG4xsaQEAu — . (@Squig_TK) September 23, 2017 Remember when the holidays didn't involve wracking your brain for creative ways to hide a smirking doll? Those were the days.

3 Sudden Movements Giphy Sure, posing the elf can be a drag. But the holidays would be a thousand times worse if the little guy really could move around on his own. This gif sums up our worst fear: the elf coming to life.

4 Magic Trick Elf on the shelf



Please end this meme pic.twitter.com/jI96SBnLG7 — Kibby_Rain (@Kibby_Rain) September 20, 2017 If there were one holiday trend you could wipe from your mind, the elf might be a top contender. All I want for Christmas is this magic cat.

5 Tattletale Giphy Seriously, we would like this elf a whole lot more if we got to gossip about all the shenanigans that were going on in the house every night.

6 Better Version Of e.l.f. On The Shelf elf on a shelf pic.twitter.com/qFnE5MgInx — grace & maddie (@FreshFartz) October 28, 2017 If you ask me, this is the best kind of e.l.f. on a shelf. No surveillance, pressure, or moral judgement, just cosmetic goodness.

7 #Truth Giphy I mean, you're not wrong. Not at all. Isn't this what we're all thinking 24/7? We're going to have to start picking this thing up with rubber globes, or kitchen tongs.

8 Every. Night. Women on the next table saying they can’t wait to start Elf on the Shelf pic.twitter.com/3iQKnJSzRq — Nicki (@Nickifc1974) October 27, 2017 There are those who are thrilled to bust out the elf every year. And then there are the normal moms who can totally wait, or actually would't mind if Santa's little helper never came back altogether.