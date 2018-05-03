9 Instant Pot Recipes for Mother's Day Brunch Your Mom Is Sure To Love

Mother's Day is one of my favorite days of the year. I mean, what's not to love about extra snuggles in bed and adorable handmade gifts? But I usually end up hosting Mother's Day brunch for the moms in my extended family, and nothing kills those lounging vibes faster than cooking furiously. I've learned (the hard way) that it's all about meal prep. That's why using the instant pot is a total game-changer. There are some seriously delicious instant pot recipes for Mother's Day brunch out there that will make you look like the 'hostess with the mostest,' while still allowing you to kick back and relax on your special day.

If you've only used the instant pot for evening meals, your mind is about to be blown. It turns out that egg dishes, coffee cakes, and potato hashes are all totally instant-pot friendly and super tasty. You can even make oatmeal in there, though you probably don't want to serve that for a Mother's Day soiree! Whether you're hosting a small group or a small army, the instant pot is the answer.

Here are 8 instant pot recipes that will have every mom at your table racing for the recipe.

1 Pressure Cooker Scotch Eggs Pressure Cooking Today This Scotch Eggs recipe from Pressure Cooking Today is like the turducken of Mother's Day! It features a hard-boiled egg inside a scrumptious meat covering, and the end result can only be described as a little bite of heaven. Oh, and the pickle pairing is perfection.

2 Instant Pot Breakfast Burritos A Real Food Journey Mexican food is always quickly devoured in my house, and I know this instant pot breakfast burrito casserole from A Real Food Journey would be no exception. With a prep time of only 10 minutes, and a cook time of 13 minutes, you're looking at a muy bueno Mother's Day brunch in under 30 minutes.

3 Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole Pressure Luck If you're having dainty eaters over, this recipe isn't for you. On the other hand, if you're feeding a large group that always seems to want seconds of everything, then this recipe from Pressure Luck is a winning choice. It features all of the breakfast staples —eggs, potatoes, meat, veggies and cheese — and it's guaranteed to take your Mother's Day brunch to the next level.

4 Instant Pot Crustless Crab Quiche Two Sleevers This instant pot crustless crab quiche from Two Sleevers is the brunch take on a crab cake, and it's seriously yummy. If you or your mom is on the keto diet, you can modify the recipe slightly, mixing crab with raw shrimp, for a low-carb, high-flavor brunch treat.

5. Five-Ingredient Pressure Cooker Cheesy Egg Bake Kitschen Cat This super easy instant pot egg bake recipe from Kitschen Cat will quickly become your go-to brunch staple. It only takes five minutes of prep time, and a mere 20 minutes to cook, so you can be sipping your Mother's Day mimosa and enjoying your guests while your food cooks to perfection.

6 Instant Pot Bacon Chicken Ranch Baked Potato Casserole Stay Snatched If your mom loves waking up to the smell of bacon, this savory recipe from Stay Snatched is going to score you some major points. It may sound decadent, with the bacon, cheese, chicken and potatoes, but it's balanced out with healthy ingredients like almond milk and non-fat Greek yogurt. Now that's what I call a Mother's Day meal!

7 Instant Pot Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding Two Sleevers You know that a bread pudding with a croissant base is going to be killer. If you really want to treat your sweet mom, this Tres Leches Croissant Bread Pudding from Two Sleevers needs to be on this year's brunch table.

8 Egg Muffins in the Pressure Cooker Pressure Cooking Today With a cook time of only eight minutes, and only 130 calories per muffin, these light puffs of goodness will be a hit with both you, the hostess, and your health-conscious guests! Not having to slave over the stove for brunch prep? Now that's a real Mother's Day gift.