9 Middle Child Day Instagram Captions To Remind Your Feed That Birth Order Matters

Aug. 12 seems like any ordinary day in the eighth month of the year, but if you're a middle child (like me, the best of the best), then you know it's way more than just another day to gather school supplies — you guys, it's National Middle Child Day. Which means it's time to take to social media, pick out your favorite photo of you with (or without) your siblings, and use some Middle Child Day Instagram captions to perfectly say what you're feeling. (Which is probably something like, "I'm tired of being ignored" or "Life as a middle child..." or "Middle child problems for real.")

I know. Specific captions to celebrate Middle Child Day? If this surprises you, you must not be a middle child. You guys, it takes a lot for us middles to get fired up about something, but when there's an entire day saved to celebrate us and our birth order, you best believe we're going to knock it out of the park with our Insta posts. I mean, how often do we get to seek attention... and get it? Don't forget to call your parents and siblings, too. Chances are (like, all the chances), they have no idea it's National Middle Child Day and probably won't even double-tap your Instagram post. (They'll probably say they were busy.) But celebrate anyway with these nine Instagram captions to get you in the best birth order mood.

1 "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!" — Jan Brady Giphy I mean, name a more iconic middle child quote that encompasses all anybody ever needs to know about being wedged in the middle of siblings. I'll wait.

2 "Today, I will not be ignored." Giphy It's pretty universally known that us middle children are "ignored" by any and everyone around us. Remind them with a simple caption that today is not the day for those shenanigans.

3 "That moment when I realized I was the middle child." Courtesy of Samantha Darby OK, obviously you have to pair this one with a photo of you, your brand-new baby sibling, and your older sibling. Doesn't everybody have one? Mine is ridiculous and I'm pretty sure it tells you everything you need to know about middle children. Seriously, I look like Gollum here.

4 "Happy Middle Child Day to everyone whose family forgot." Giphy So basically... everyone.

5 "I am the model middle child. I am patient and I like to take care of everyone. Being called nice is a compliment. It’s not a boring way to describe me." — Jennifer Garner Giphy You know, we get a lot of flack, but the truth is, we middle kids are usually the ones holding it together and making sure everyone is happy and loved. (And heard... despite no one hearing us... no I'm not bitter about it.)

6 "I could just really use some attention right now." Giphy I mean, let's not split hairs here. Middle children all want one thing and what better day to ask for it than National Middle Child Day?

7 "I was the classic middle child in some ways, the one who could have been a priest in an alternate universe." — Chiwetel Ejiofor Giphy Or a judge, or a literal peacekeeper — any profession that would include speaking out for people and keeping everyone in line.

8 "D.J. is the oldest, and Michelle is the cutest, and I'm nothing." — Stephanie Tanner Giphy I mean, the pain of this is just too real. It's hard to relate to anyone when you feel like there's nothing "special" about being the middle child. You're not the cute one everyone wants to play with, you're not the older one everyone wants to talk to and encourage — you're just the middle.