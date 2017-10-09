9 Old-School Nickelodeon Halloween Costumes For The Nostalgic '90s Kid

Halloween is approaching and what better time than now to embrace your inner '90s child? Although today's youths will have no idea who you're dressed up as, choosing an old school Nickelodeon Halloween costume for your Oct. 31 get-up is maybe the best choice you could possibly make.

Aside from the fact that these characters were more than likely iconic parts of your childhood, they make downright hilarious costumes. Don't get me wrong, these costumes aren't for the faint of heart (refer to Tommy Pickles below), but they're sure to win you best costume of the night. They're not your run of the mill "sexy cat" or "Wonder Woman" suits, but they're sure to bring back enough nostalgia to last till next Halloween.

These costumes are great for any age or gender, and the older you are the more hilarious it is (again, refer to the Tommy Pickles costume). Whether you grew up in the '90s or just want a unique costume that will earn you your fair share of laughs and new best friends, these Nickelodeon costumes will hit the nail on the head every time. Whether you're a Rugrats fan or Hey Arnold was more your jam, there's a costume for every kind of Nickelodeon expert.

1 Tommy Pickles From "Rugrats" Giphy If you're feeling a little bit gutsy this Halloween, dress up as the '90s favorite baby, Tommy Pickles. All you need is an adult diaper ($30, Support Plus) and a blue t-shirt ($5, Discount Mugs).

4.Ginger From "As Told By Ginger" Giphy Everyone's favorite ginger, Ginger, from As Told by Ginger has an adorably '70s look that can be pulled off with an orange sweater ($23, Walmart), a pair of overalls ($23, JC Penny), a red wig ($23, Walmart), and a few classic barrettes ($5, Amazon).

6 Angelica Pickles From "Rugrats" Giphy Target Although the costume would be fairly simple to DIY, why not buy a pre-made Angelica Pickles costume ($24, Target) and dress up as the Rugrats character everyone loved to hate.