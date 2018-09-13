9 Power Outage Games For Kids To Utilize During Hurricane Season

Hurricane season has officially arrived, and as the east coast is preparing for Hurricane Florence, the country's collective attention is turning to emergency preparedness and what to do in the event of a weather evacuation. At the bottom of an evacuation checklist, at least for most parents, are tried and true power outage games for kids. It definitely doesn't hurt to be prepared for the hours, or days, of electricity-free family time ahead.

Hurricane Florence is projected to hit North and South Carolina, potentially leaving up to 3 million people without power, according to The New York Times. Duke Energy, the leading power supplier for both states, told The New York Times it could take several weeks to restore power to the areas impacted by the hurricane. In other words, thousands if not millions of families are preparing to spend some quality time together in the dark, which isn't always an easy feat when you have young children to entertain.

According to Ready.gov, in the event of a power outage you should keep freezers and refrigerators closed, only use generators outdoors and away from windows, avoid using gat heat, disconnect all appliances from electrical outlets, and check on your neighbors. When your safety bases are covered, try the following power outage games to keep you and the family occupied:

Traditional Board Games Mladen/Fotolia The classics like Monopoly, Candyland, or The Game of Life are always great to have on hand, especially since the rules are easy for kids of most ages to follow. There are miniature and/or travel versions of these games that are easy to pack and take with you in the case of an evacuation, too.

Legos According to Care.com, packing some Legos to "build the day away" is a great way to keep your children occupied without the use of power. And since most kids love Legos, building as a family is sure to be entertaining.

Card Games Card games are tricky if you have really little ones, but Go Fish never goes out of style and it's easy to learn how to play. Another alternative is Uno!, of course. I can personally attest that this game ends tantrums for at least 30 minutes.

Make Something Tasty Gregory Johnston/Fotolia Care.com recommends making a tasty treat with your child that doesn't require refrigeration or cooking. No-bake cookies, for example, or Krispie Treats are a great oven-free alternative and easy for children of all ages to help make.

Flashlight Tag Have a couple of extra flashlights? Give them to the kids and have them play a safe version of indoor tag. No additional lights necessary. Someone might be tempted to tell a ghost story or two, though.

Puppet Shows You can also put those flashlights to good use and throw a makeshift puppet show (using your hands) to entertain your children. You can even ask them to get in on the fun and use their imagination to come up with their own characters and storylines.

Build Indoor Forts vadiar/Fotolia Why not pretend your family is camping outside... just indoors? Build a fort or erect a tent, tell ghost stories, and snuggle with blankets. It will be a nice break from reality, and your kids will consider it a "special treat" and not a necessity.

Puzzles Babble suggests you break out a puzzle or two and use your family brain power. The great thing about puzzles, of course, is that you can choose how difficult or easy they are based on your child's age and ability.