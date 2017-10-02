9 Random But Clever Dating Hacks Anyone Who's Single Should Know

For most people, the dating process is anything but easy. Trying to meet potential mates can produce some of the most awkward encounters imaginable, and it's easy to feel discouraged. To make the whole ordeal less stressful, keep in mind the random but clever dating hacks anyone who's single should know.

If you're currently dating around, remember you're in very good company. Approximately 40 million U.S. adults use some online dating service, according to Statistic Brain. And with the rise of dating apps like Tinder, which has an estimated 50 million users, there are more ways than ever to look for love, according to Expanded Ramblings. Plus, there's always the old-fashioned alternative of hitting up the bar. You'd think all the options would make dating easier, but now there's almost too much information to handle. In fact, modern dating can be so labor-intensive and time-consuming that some people even experience dating app fatigue, according to The Atlantic. All that swiping can lead to feelings of burnout, which isn't romantic at all.

So to help make sense of the dating scene, keep these simple tips in mind. From sorting through your matches to sparking great conversations, there are ways to date and keep your sanity in the process. Read on to see which of these ideas can help your dating life, and good luck out there.

1 Create A Pre-Date Study Sheet Giphy When you're about to meet a date in person for the first time, take a second to review your conversations. Sometimes it's helpful to jot down a quick list of things like your date's hobbies, job, and general interests. The list gives you a bunch of potential conversation topics, and it lessens the chance of confusing this date with someone else you're chatting up online.

2 Choose The Closest Matches Giphy When you're trying online dating, the sheer volume of potential matches can be overwhelming. To make the number more manageable, choose the smallest mile range in the distance setting, according to Women's Health. Filter through the matches that are closest to you first, and later branch out to wider distances for more choices.

3 Use Aspirational Words In Your Profile Giphy When you're setting up an online dating profile, positivity is often key. Presenting your personality and dreams in a positive light can attract more positive attention from potential dates, according to Yoga Dates. There's no need to put on some fake persona, but saving the heavy stuff for later is often a good idea.

4 Send The First Message Giphy If you're interested in an online match, why not send the first message? By sending the first message, you can establish what kind of a relationship you're seeking, according to the website for Glamour. It's a confident way to put out feelers for casual hookups and serious relationships alike.

5 Take Your Time Giphy A whirlwind romance sounds enticing, but there's a lot to be said for taking on dating relationships at a comfortable pace. Basically, if a relationship is meant to work out, there's no need to rush, according to HuffPost. It will still be there tomorrow.

6 Move On Quickly When It Doesn't Work Out Giphy When things fail to take off in an early relationship, it's easy to dwell on what went wrong. Did your offhand remark in the coffee shop offend your date? Are you just not the right type? These thoughts can drive you bonkers, so it's crucial to remember there's so much you don't know about a person you've just begun dating, according to Your Tango. Chances are, you won't know why the person didn't want to pursue a relationship with you, either. Feel free to pretend they're just in a coma or something and move on to the next one.

7 Ask Interesting Questions Giphy Sometimes the usual "How was your day?" won't quite cut it. When you're out on a first or second date, try to open up the conversation by asking interesting, unexpected questions, according to Womanitely. For instance, asking about the best vacation your date ever took, or the accomplishments they value most, can spark some interesting discussion, according to Thought Catalog. The best questions can provide insight into your date's background and personality without coming across as nosey or intrusive.

8 Maintain Your Hobbies, Interests, & Friendships Giphy The whole dating process can be pretty draining. That's why it's so important to maintain strong friendships and keep up with your hobbies, so you can stay centered through the chaos. Plus, there's nothing like sharing a bad date horror story with your friends over brunch.