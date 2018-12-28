9 Reasons Deena From 'Jersey Shore' Has The Best Mom Friends In Snooki & JWoww

Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese's due date is sometime in December, meaning that she's about to enter motherhood any minute now. Although becoming a mom for the first time can be scary, there's a good chance Deena will have plenty of support from her co-stars and friends, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "Jwoww" Farley. And on that note, here are nine reasons Deena has amazing mom friends in Snooki and JWoww.

Back in July, Deena announced the happy news that she's expecting. "We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," Deena wrote on in Instagram. "December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John. You are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

Deena is still pregnant as of Christmas, so there's still a possibility she'll give birth to her son in the last few days of 2018. If not, it sounds like Deena will have a New Year's baby on her hands.

In anticipation of Deena's little meatball, it's fun to think about the mom friendships she'll have with Snooki and JWoww. The ladies are already besties, after all.

BFFs For Life

Snooki and JWoww make it a point to keep their kids bonded. The moms are always hosting get togethers and hangouts, ensuring that their kids will grow up to be BFFs with one another. On Christmas, for instance, Snooki snapped a shot of JWoww's daughter, Meilani, 4, posing with her kids, Giovanna, 4, and Lorenzo, 6. "Best friends + Christmas," she wrote on Instagram.

When Deena's baby is old enough, I assume he'll join the best friends crew.

Sleepovers For Days

One of the most adorable things about Snooki and JWoww's mom friendship is their emphasis on sleepovers. There's a good chance the moms will invite Deena and her son over for these epic hangouts, and I can't wait to see the cute pics.

They Get Mom Guilt

Parenting while participating in a reality show is no easy feat, which is why it's important for Deena to have a strong support system. Luckily for the mom-to-be, Snooki and JWoww lean on one another when they're feeling down about spending time away with their kids.

"FaceTime was good for the kids, but it was way worse for me and Jenni," Snooki told People about missing her kiddos alongside JWoww. "We would cry with each other."

No Mom-Shamers Allowed

Sadly, JWoww and Snooki often face mom-shaming due to their high-profile careers and desire to have fun. The good news? Snooki and JWoww have no problem telling critical fans off. And considering the two are well-versed in hitting back at mom-shamers, Deena will have no problem finding backup if she ever comes across a particularly judgmental person on the 'gram.

Location, Location, Location

All of the ladies lives in New Jersey, which is a big bonus. Frequent meet-ups with friends can be helpful when you're a first-time mom, so it's lucky that Deena lives so close to Snooki and JWoww.

Girls Know How To Have Fun

Having the same interests as your mom friends is important, which is why Deena has a good thing going with Snooki and JWoww. The ladies are no stranger to partying, goofing off, cracking jokes. Even better? All of the ladies prioritize their families.

Werking It

When you're a working parent, sometimes it can be difficult to schedule time with your friends. But in the case of Deena, JWoww, and Snooki, their work schedules mostly coordinate thanks to their work on the Jersey Shore. What could be better than working with your mom pals?

They've Been Through Stressful Times Together

Snooki, Deena, and JWoww have had their fair share of drama and fights throughout the years. Although some people might view this as a negative thing, it's actually beneficial because you know that your friendship can weather tough times. It's good to have a ride or die by your side when you're experiencing motherhood for the first time.

It's All About Support

When Deena held her baby shower in November, JWoww and Snooki attended in full force. It's beneficial to have friends in your life who you can count on when you're parenting a newborn. I bet Snooki and JWoww will respond to every text and SOS.

It's no secret Deena is one lucky lady in the friends department. Congrats on the impending arrival of your little meatball, mama.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.