If you're anything like me, there's nothing more satisfying than indulging in a day of being a real couch potato when you're feeling a little down in the dumps. That's why I have this incredible list of nine shows on Netflix to marathon if you're feeling blue. Some people rely on things like exercise and sunshine for a pick-me-up, but I like a long day of sitcoms and over-the-top dramas to help me forget my troubles for a piece of time.

If you're having a bad day, a whole bunch of TV shows obviously aren't going to provide the solution for whatever is going wrong in your life. However, it can be very effective at helping you forget whatever it is — for a little while, at least. I'm a big fan of watching the classic sitcoms or extremely light reality shows that will either make me laugh or let me zone out for a bit. I'm even okay with something that's going to make me cry a bit, just so long as there's a happy resolution at the end!

While I love a good historical drama or gripping true crime docu-series, sometimes a feel-good sitcom is really all I need. Below are some of my favorites that are all currently available on Netflix.

The Office NBC I don't think there's anything more likely to make me laugh out loud than a few seasons of The Office. Even several years after it stopped airing, the workplace comedy still remains incredibly relatable to anybody who's had to work for a less-than-stellar boss.

Queer Eye Netflix If you haven't heard about Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, then you should probably come out from whatever rock you've been living under for the past year. Yes, the show may bring a tear or two to your eyes, but they will be happy tears, I promise.

The Great British Baking Show Is there anything happier than baked goods? How about baked goods with British accents? There's just no way I can be in a bad mood after watching this show.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Eric Liebowitz/Netflix You can't keep Kimmy Schmidt down, which is why this show is the perfect inspiration for anybody feeling a little gloomy. Plus, hilarious performances from the show's stars — including Jane Krakowski, Titus Burgess, and Ellie Kemper — make this sitcom worth a watch even if you're already in a good mood.

Gilmore Girls Netflix This mother-daughter show has legions of devoted fans for a reason. The fast-paced dialogue, colorful characters, and wholesome relationships are hard to resist.

GLOW Erica Parise/Netflix Wrestling is the least important part of this Netflix original about the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (G.L.O.W.) in the '80s. Starring Allison Brie and Marc Maron, this critically-acclaimed series is all about friendship and doing what you need to do to get by. Everyone who loved Season 1 should mark their calendars for Season 2, which premieres June 29.

American Vandal Netflix Anyone who loves true crime but doesn't want the emotional commitment of taking a deep dive into an actual murder mystery should enjoy the spoof on the genre, American Vandal. You will get plenty of laughs out of this one!

Stranger Things Netflix Combining a ragtag group of plucky kids, a dangerous monster, '80s nostalgia, and Winona Ryder, Stranger Things is the perfect recipe for a long day of thoroughly satisfying entertainment. Even though I've already seen both seasons of Stranger Things, I still like to go back and rewatch to play a personal game of "spot the classic '80s movie reference."