Thanksgiving isn't over until you dig into dessert. Pies are the traditional finish to the big feast, but it's nice to switch it up. You might be sick of pies because they're served up so often at holiday gatherings, or you might be looking for a dessert to bring to dinner that other guests won't have already brought. If you've got a pressure cooker, you can easily whip up something unique. There are tons of mouthwatering Thanksgiving desserts to make in the Instant Pot that'll look like you spent hours in the kitchen (though they're pretty quick and easy).

Even if your baking skills are a bit lacking, you can easily prepare an amazing cake, crisp, or cobbler with the help of an Instant Pot. Pumpkin and apple seem to be the preferred fall flavors for Thanksgiving desserts, but really, who's going to complain about chocolatey, peanut buttery, or fruity goodness? It might not be possible to please all of the Thanksgiving dinner guests all of the time, especially when everybody has different tastes or even dietary needs that need to be taken into account. But whatever kind of dessert you choose, it's sure to be a hit as long as it's sweet and delicious. And as an added bonus, it will blow everyone away without taking up valuable oven space and time on Thanksgiving day. Because if you've ever tried to cook multiple courses at the last minute for a holiday, you know the kind of panic that not having enough room in the oven can cause. (It's not fun.) Plus, thanks to your trusty Instant Pot, you might even end up with fewer dishes to wash. That's a pretty big deal on a day like Thanksgiving, when every dish in the house tends to get used.

These 9 drool-worthy options that will satisfy any sweet tooth, and make your holiday a whole lot easier.

1 Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Serena Lissy This triple chocolate cheesecake recipe from Serena Lissy looks like it came from a bakery, but it's really fresh out of the Instant Pot. (Nobody has to know!)

2 Apple Crisp The Typical Mom A gorgeous cinnamon-spiced apple crisp is so much easier to make than apple pie, and that's especially true when you're using this Instant Pot recipe from The Typical Mom.

3 Pumpkin Cheesecake Sweet and Savory Meals No one will miss pumpkin pie with this Instant Pot pumpkin cheesecake from Sweet and Savory Meals on the table.

4 New York Cheesecake Pressure Cook Recipes The appeal of pumpkin cheesecake notwithstanding, you can never go wrong with a classic... and it doesn't get much more classic than this Instant Pot New York cheesecake from Pressure Cook Recipes.

5 Chocolate Lava Cake Paint the Kitchen Red Cutting into the warm and gooey center of a chocolate lava cake is so satisfying. This Instant Pot lava cake recipe from Paint the Kitchen Red can be whipped up in about a half hour.

6 Peanut Butter And Chocolate Lava Cake Foodnservice What's the only thing more decadent than chocolate lava cake? This peanut butter chocolate lava cake recipe from Foodnservice.

7 Apple Cake The Soccer Mom Blog Apple pie and apple crisp have some stiff competition with this delicious Instant Pot apple cake from The Soccer Mom blog.

8 Peach Cobbler Awe Filled Homemaker Traditional peach cobbler may be a southern favorite, but this Instant Pot recipe from Awe Filled Homemaker makes it easy to bake anywhere.