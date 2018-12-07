Being pregnant this time of year is a double whammy for a mom-to-be. She has the natural worries and fears that go along with expanding her family, plus the busyness and stress of the holidays all rolled into one. It's a lot for a pregnant woman to handle, but luckily, every member of her family can help alleviate the burden. There are lots of things the best fathers-in-law do for their pregnant daughters-in-law during the holidays that can make them so much more enjoyable. And we all know that when a pregnant woman's happy, everyone's happy — so if you're pregnant, you might as well just print this list out and hang a copy on your father-in-law's fridge.

FILs don't necessarily have to pull out all the stops or make a lavish gesture to show that they care (although, who'd say no to that?). Simple things like tackling the household to-do list or making sure their pregnant daughter-in-law can enjoy the holiday festivities as much as everyone else can be even more meaningful. Looking out for her safety and comfort are really priority number one.

Here are 9 things amazing FILs can do to make it a stress-free holiday season for the future mother of their grandchild.

1 Tackle The Nursery Having the nursery set up and all the other baby gear assembled and ready to go puts a pregnant mama's mind at ease. A great father-in-law will have his tool box handy to help put the final touches on everything, so holiday visitors can ooh and ahh over the baby's adorable room.

2 Stay On Snow Patrol Giphy A white Christmas may look gorgeous, but trudging through the snow is super scary for a pregnant woman, and shoveling isn't safe for her, according to Fit Pregnancy. A father-in-law can help keep his unborn grandchild safe by making sure the snow is cleared and the sidewalks are salted.

3 Keep An Eye On The MIL An expectant mama doesn't need any extra stress, especially during the holidays. If your mother-in-law is getting a little too overzealous with the baby name suggestions or asking what time she should show up to the delivery room, it's a great time for your FIL to run some interference to let you escape.

4 Give Some Guidance Your father-in-law's baby-raising days may be long behind him, but he's probably got lots of knowledge to share. A holiday visit is a great time for your FIL to link up with your partner to share some parental wisdom.

5 Make A Not So Stiff Drink Giphy When everyone else is getting in the holiday spirit with a big old glass of spirits, a pregnant woman can feel totally left out. A FIL who pops open a bottle of sparkling cider or mixes up a mocktail will win major brownie points.

6 Get Cooking The first step to keeping a pregnant woman happy might just be to keep her fed. The best fathers-in-law will make sure there's something she can eat at the big holiday dinner, keeping in mind that she may have some pregnancy food aversions (as What To Expect warned).

7 Give Her The Comfy Spot Seats can be scarce at a crowded holiday gathering, but no pregnant woman should ever have to stay her on feet while others lounge around. That may mean a selfless FIL has to give up his comfy recliner for the evening — even if it is practically molded to the shape of his body.

8 Tone Down The Aftershave A spritz of cologne or dab of aftershave may be the final grooming touch for a father-in-law getting dressed up for the holiday celebration, but strong scents can wreak havoc on a pregnant woman's super sense of smell, according to What to Expect. A FIL who goes easy on scents or skips them altogether just might save her a nauseous run to the bathroom.