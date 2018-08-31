If you have been experiencing the same sweltering, suana-like, schvitz-inducing summer that I have, you're probably feeling pretty relieved that fall is finally within sight. And not only does fall mean sweaters, stepping on crunchy leaves, and not being sweaty all the time, but it also means sooo many TV shows are coming back. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of TV shows that are not returning this fall. Hey, they can't all be winners.

Before I get to the bad news, why not get pumped over the shows that are returning this fall. The fall lineup sounds pretty awesome, with a slew of shows well into the double-digit seasons (I see you, Grey's Anatomy). Plus, a bunch of shows that premiered last year are about to kick off their second seasons. According to a list posted by Collider, highlights include: Dear White People, Younger, 13 Reasons Why, Claws, This Is Us, GLOW, Grace and Frankie, Bojack Horseman, Modern Family, Scream Queens, Fresh Off the Boat, Fuller House, Jane the Virgin, and Suits (sans Meghan Markle, sadly). Looks like this fall will bring plenty of excuses to cancel plans and stay in.

That being said, it's now time to mourn these nine shows that you won't see on your TV screen come fall.

1 Champions The Office and The Mindy Project were A plus shows, but Mindy Kaling's latest project, Champions, just didn't make the cut. The NBC sitcom, which Kaling created, executive produced, and guest-starred in, was canceled after a 10-episode first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Champions told the story of a gym-owning bachelor whose high school girlfriend suddenly shows up and drops off their 15 year old kid.

2 Great News Another NBC sitcom bites the dust. Great News, which Tina Fey executive produced and guest-starred in, was canceled after two seasons, Deadline reported. The show chronicled the lives of a young woman and her mother forced to work together at a TV news station. That NBC Thursday night lineup just isn't what it used to be.

4 Alex, Inc. I guess podcasts just weren't ready to make the leap to television. Zach Braff executive produced and starred in Alex, Inc., a show about a man who leaves his job to start a podcast business. ABC canceled the sitcom after just one season, Variety reported.

5 The Middle So, The Middle wasn't canceled, but the show and ABC came to a mutual breakup after nine successful seasons on the air. The Middle told the story of the Hecks, a financially-challenged family in Indiana. The show was a staple in ABC's Wednesday night lineup over the past decade until its finale, which aired this past May, the AV Club noted.

6 Kevin Can Wait The Kevin James comeback vehicle Kevin Can Wait got the axe after two seasons on CBS, TV Line reported. But that's not for lack of trying — in the sitcom's Season 2 premiere, the producers killed off Kevin's wife so they could replace her with Leah Remini, who played his character's wife on The King of Queens, Us Weekly reported. Awkward...

7 New Girl New Girl is now an old girl. After seven seasons, the Zooey Deschanel-led sitcom aired its final episode on Fox in May, according to Indie Wire. Just like The Middle, New Girl wasn't so much canceled as it was retired. There's no doubt that fans already miss the shenanigans of Jessica Day and her roommates.

8 Rise If you'd been looking for a TV show to fill Glee's void the way I was, you probably also watched an episode or two of Rise. The one-hour drama, which starred a very intense Josh Radnor (aka Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother), told the story of a high school theater club putting up a production of the musical Spring Awakening. NBC canceled the show after just one season, Variety reported.