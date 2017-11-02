9 Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner Ideas, So You Can Have Your Tofurkey And Eat It Too

Thanksgiving is the holiday for taking stock of all of the blessings in your life: your health, your family, your job. But, sentimentality aside, perhaps the part of Thanksgiving that deserves the most appreciation is — drum roll please — the food. The holiday of thanks is nothing without a smorgasbord of classic dishes: your mom's famous pumpkin pie, your grandma's tolerable green bean casserole, and of course, the turkey. But if you're vegan, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bore, right? Wrong. There are so many delicious vegan Thanksgiving dinner ideas out there that you might consider converting your entire dinner spread before you've ordered your bird.

This list includes everything you need to plan and execute the perfect vegan Thanksgiving dinner, from a green bean casserole even your grandma will love, to a turkey substitute you'll appreciate, to the pièce de résistance: dessert. Some might say that vegans have a reputation for making things complicated, but these recipes are surprisingly simple to create and, just as good as their non-vegan counterparts. If you've been vegan for any length of time you know that just because you follow a plant-based diet doesn't mean you have to miss out on the fun of mouth-watering, delicious dishes. And you and your non-vegan buddies can wash it all down with some refreshing cocktails.

You may not convert any of your dinner companions with any of these vegan dishes, but I guarantee you that they'll never know the difference.

1 Pumpkin Risotto Courtesy of Feed Me Phoebe While it may not be traditional Thanksgiving fare on every table, this pumpkin risotto with rosemary from Feed Me Phoebe has all of the flavors of fall with pumpkin puree, white wine, rosemary, and more. It's savory, slightly sweet, and bursting with flavor.

2 Vegan Spicy Cranberry Sauce Courtesy of Fo Reals Life With a spicy twist on a classic Thanksgiving favorite, Fo Reals Life's spicy cranberry sauce uses fresh jalapeños and lime to give this sauce a little bit of a kick.

3 Stuffed "Turkey" Roast Giphy Finding a good turkey alternative can be tricky. Although it's definitely an option to leave it out altogether and focus on the vast array of delicious vegan sides, Gardein offers a delicious "Stuffed Savory Turk'y" roast that impressively mimics the taste of turkey using plant based protein and a flavorful stuffing in the center. You can find it seasonally at most Whole Foods locations.

4 Baked Vegan Sweet Potatoes Courtesy of Healthy Happy Life These vegan sweet potatoes from Healthy Happy Life have a maple citrus glaze and, yes, they're as amazing (and healthy) as they look.

5 Butternut Squash Apple Maple Pecan Salad Courtesy of Happy Healthy Life No dinner is complete without a seasonal salad and this butternut apple maple pecan salad is another winner from Happy Healthy Life. It flawlessly combines seasonal hot and cold veggies and fruits for the perfect light side dish every table needs. Serve cheese on the side so that your dairy-loving friends have the option to sprinkle some on if they wish.

6 Green Bean Casserole Courtesy of Hello Glow This vegan green bean casserole from Hello Glow takes the classic baked dish and makes it dairy-free using a DIY cream of mushroom soup recipe, fresh green beans, and raw cashews and nutritional yeast for a crunchy top.

7 Apple Pie With Pecan Crust Courtesy of Have Cake Will Travel No Thanksgiving celebration is complete without apple pie. This recipe from Have Cake Will Travel uses a pecan crust and granny smith apples to create the perfect, crumbly apple pie. Top it off with a scoop of your favorite dairy-free ice cream.

8 Apple Snickerdoodle Bread Courtesy of Cook Nourish Bliss If you're hoping for another dessert option in lieu of (or in addition to) because Thanksgiving your apple pie, this apple snickerdoodle bread is another apple-centric winner. Cook Nourish Bliss blogger Ashley delivers everyone's favorite fall fruit in bread form, making it the perfect treat to have with your post meal coffee or or tea.