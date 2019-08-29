Sometime between the release of It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown special and the invention of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice became the official taste of fall. Frenzy for the flavor has never been higher, with retailers thinking of even more creative ways to work that signature taste into their products. For instance, Whole Foods' list of seasonal pumpkin spice products is more impressive than ever this year, which means you don't have to drive to Starbucks to get your fix. #Blessed.

Seriously though, pumpkin spice enthusiasm is at an all time high, and companies everywhere are capitalizing. Starbucks released their signature pumpkin drinks a full month early, and Whole Foods is rolling out a myriad of products with that tangy, sweet blend of flavors that gets so many hooked. (They even have Whole Paws Pumpkin Soft & Chewy Treats for dogs, true story.) The grocery store also made a separate fall-inspired line sans pumpkin, like 365 Apple Streusel Granola and Whole Foods Market Organic Spiced Sicilain Orange Soda. So they're a great autumn destination even if you're one of the few who haven't bought into the pumpkin spice lifestyle.

But odds are you are the pumpkin loving type, which is why I compiled a list of the best limited edition pumpkin spice products Whole Foods has to offer. You might be able to get them delivered to your house if you're a Prime member, but you'll have to check your area's availability on the virtual Whole Foods Market. And keep in mind even if delivery isn't possible in your area, the physical store will have you covered. Happy pumpkin spice season, y'all.

1. Pumpkin Spice Coffee Pumpkin Spice Coffee 365 | $8 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET How could you pass up the chance to bring the magic of a Pumpkin Spice Latte home with this coffee mix? The beans are naturally flavored, and they're organic. They're also available in capsule form, so you can have the pumpkin goodness no matter what kind of coffeemaker you have.

2. Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix Spiced Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix 365 | $5 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET A weekend fall morning isn't complete without a pumpkin breakfast treat. And as an added bonus, your home will smell like fall all day after you use the mix. Your waffle maker will never be the same.

3. Pumpkin Spice Apple Sauce Pumpkin Spice Apple Sauce 365 | $3 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET You probably already associate apple sauce with fall because of Thanksgiving, so the addition of pumpkin spice to it just makes sense. This version has no added sugar, and it's organic, vegan, and kosher. Your toddler will love this seasonal treat.

4. Spiced Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix Spiced Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix 365 | $4 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET Pumpkin bread should probably be heralded as the official dessert of fall, and this mix can help you make it with ease. I love that it can be used for muffins too, because you should get to seasonally celebrate autumn as soon as you wake up. You'll be mom of the year if you treat your family to these.

5. Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping Pumpkin Spice Whipped Topping 365 | $4 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET And what pumpkin bread would be complete without a complimentary whipped topping? You can use this to top off your pumpkin bread, muffins, or pancakes extra pumpkiny. Or put it on vanilla flavored items for a more subtle flavor. Actually, just put it on everything until fall is over. It's what Charlie Brown would want.

6. Pumpkin Spice Granola Pumpkin Spice Granola 365 | $5 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET This granola is a great way to ~spice~ up your breakfast throughout the fall. It has cranberries and apples in it too, so it's packed with protein and fiber. Finally, a sweet and filling seasonal breakfast.

7. Pumpkin Spiced Apple Cider Pumpkin Spiced Apple Cider 365 | $4 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET Apple cider is also a quintessential fall beverage, so trying it with some added pumpkin just makes sense. It's made with pumpkin puree and apple juice, and it's naturally flavored. After-school snack time just got way more seasonal.

8. Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches 365 | $5 SEE ON WHOLE FOODS MARKET If you're looking for a colder fall treat, these novelties should do the trick. They combine the deliciousness of pumpkin with the refreshing sweetness of an ice cream sandwich for a dessert you won't be able to get enough of. And they're super cute thanks to the orange tint, as well as organic.