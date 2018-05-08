Bringing a new dog into your life is a big deal, and choosing a name for your forever friend is a huge responsibility. To give you a little inspiration, here are 92 dog names based on their zodiac sign. Because believe it or not, if you know when your dog was born, you already know quite a bit about his personality. After all, human beings aren't the only ones with horoscopes — Fido was born under the stars, too. (If you haven't chosen a dog yet, check out the best dog breed for your zodiac sign, to read up on compatibility.)

How can astrology help you when it comes to picking out the perfect name? It's all about character insight. For instance, if your dog is an Aries, he's probably athletic, which conjures names like Skip, Scout, and Rocky. Your Leo pup is a natural-born leader, a king of the zodiac, like Simba, but your Pisces canine is a fish in the water, suited for a name like Brook or River. Meanwhile, Virgos are fussy, a perfect Princess, and travel-loving Sagittarius is a classic Rover.

Of course, every dog is different, and the beauty of pet ownership lies in watching their individuality unfold. Yours is a relationship that will bloom and develop, growing a little deeper every day, hopefully for years. Until then, though, a knowledge of your new pet's celestial tendencies just might give you the head start you need, when it comes to choosing the perfect name.

1 Aries (March 21 — April 20)

If your puppy is strong-willed and stubborn as a ram, you might have an Aries dog. According to Dogs Naturally Magazine, an Aries is strong and confident, but you shouldn't take it personally if he doesn't come when called. He's a busy, willful, and athletic — which, according to the magazine, means he's also prone to accidents and known by sight at your vet's office. Short, punchy names encapsulate this athletic animal. Call him (or her) Rocky, Scout, Skip, or even Ram, after his sign. In astrology, Aries is connected with Mars, the god of war, so consider naming your dog after the red planet, or something similar — think Rusty, Ruddy, Rudy, or Red.

2 Taurus (April 21 — May 20)

Your Taurus baby is "stalwart, earthy, practical, and stubborn," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, and as a lover of comfort, she craves a cozy dog bed, delicious doggie snacks, and a predictable routine. Pets born under Taurus tend to be homebodies, very much attached to their small corner of their world. My guess is your Taurus dog also frequently noses her way into your garden patch, or chews the flowers in your lawn. In honor of her earthy, homey nature, call your new friend Peanut, Carrot, Turnip, or Windchime. In fact, any name related to home decor or to produce will suit her just fine. If you want to riff on this dog's sign (a bull), think Ferdinand, the gentle beast in the children's storybook of the same name.

3 Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Geminis are talkers — or, in your dog's case, yappers. According to Kelli Fox, writing at Lifestyle, Gemini pets are "a chatty, flirtatious bunch" with a sense of humor and a dramatic flair. While always intelligent, Fox warned that house-training and tricks might come slowly to your pet: as you know, your Gemini is highly distractible. On the flip side, she's so charming and charismatic, you hardly care if she prefers not to "sit" on command. This is your Lucy (as in I Love Lucy), your Lisa from The Simpsons, your Peggy from Mad Men, or even your Scooby Doo. Any television or movie character will make a perfect match, as will Audrey (of Hepburn) or Ga-Ga. Human Geminis are also musical, so consider Beethoven, Mozart, or the title of your favorite band. More ethereal names like Sadie, Ariel, or Pan will suit her, too.

4 Cancer (June 21 — July 20)

Sweet, shy Cancer dogs are nurturers and deeply in love with their families, according to Pet Helpful. Truly, a perfect forever friend. This is the dog that will stay awake with you all night when you're feeling sick, noted Pet Helpful, and they love the water. For Pet Helpful, the best color for Cancer doggie accessories is always blue. Consider naming your Cancer pet after adorable water creatures. Does he look like a Shrimp, or a Baby Beluga? Blue is another great name, as is Aqua or Teal. Docker or Winston calls up a New England crab shack, as does the classic Captain. Or name them for their sweet personality — think Buddy, Tucker, or even Nana, the loyal canine caregiver from Peter Pan.

5 Leo (July 21 — August 20)

A Leo dog is a proud leader, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. On your daily walks or weekend hikes, she always likes to blaze the trail. She doesn't love to take commands, but prefers to go her own way. Your Leo is also fiercely loyal, and a benevolent fire sign represented by a lion. Calling your dog Leo hews closely to her essential truth. So do names from famous literary lions, like Simba, Mufasa, Nala, or Aslan.

6 Virgo (August 21 — September 20)

According to Pet Helpful, Virgo dogs are perfectionistic, and love a good grooming. They're naturally clean, but they still enjoy daily brushing from you. Pet Helpful also noted that these dogs are workers who take well to a job, so consider volunteering at a local nursing home or hospital. Lucky you: the Old Farmer's Almanac reported that Virgo dogs are easy to housebreak and train. For Virgo dogs, consider names like Princess, Tzarina, or Caesar. In honor of their work ethic, you can name your Virgo dog Shep (after Shepard), Butler, or Watson, from the side-kick in Sherlock Holmes. Chaplin is also a great choice, especially if your dog likes to ham it up on the job.

7 Libra (September 21 — October 20)

A Libra dog is represented by a set of scales, and like those scales, they're always in balance, which makes them uncommonly pleasant to be around. According to Dogs Naturally Magazine though, Libra animals are a little scattered and difficult to train, due to attention issues. But with gentle discipline, they feel happy and secure, wrote Dogs Naturally Magazine. Your Libra dog is a calming, steady presence in your house. Justice is a perfect name for a Libra dog, as is any weather event, as a nod to cosmic balance. Think Storm, Lightning, Rain, or Snow.

8 Scorpio (October 21 — November 20)

Scorpio dogs may be sweet, but they have a "wild side," according to Kelli Fox, writing on Lifestyle. She noted that both dogs and cats born under the scorpion sign are "complex" and "emotional," which means I see some unprovoked growling in your future. Fox also reported that a Scorpio dog prefers to be the only animal around because of a jealous nature. As water signs, these puppies love any activity involving the water. Some Zodiac-inspired names include Flint, Topaz, Rascal, Finn, Hurricane, or Bandit. Scorpios also look fantastic in black, according to Horoscope.com, so consider names like Night, Opal, or Char.

9 Sagittarius (November 21 — December 20)

According to the Dogington Post, a Sagittarius dog is a hunter who loves to travel and explore. He doesn't mind air travel or a road trip, as long as it means he's going somewhere new with the person he loves. The Dogington Post reported that this pet is sometimes restless, always energetic, and ever symathetic to you. Great names for a Sagittarian canine include Hunter, Archer, Rover, Ranger, Fletcher, or Scout. Or name your globe-trotter after your favorite outdoorsy state, like Georgia, Indiana, or Montana.

10 Capricorn (December 21 — January 20)

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a Capricorn is a high achiever who always loves to be doing something. Get outside for a picnic, an adventure, or at the very least, a walk with a clear end-goal, every day. Dogs Naturally Magazine described Capricorn animals, born under the sign of the goat, as "clean, refined, and intense with a mind of their own." Wondering about that scratching noise you hear in the middle of the night? Capricorn dogs are insomniacs, reported Dogs Naturally Magazine, with anxious tendencies. For Capricorn, I love Hawk, Owl, Penny, Willow, Coffee, Sentry, Moose, or Alaska. The simple Goat works, too.

11 Aquarius (January 21 — February 20)

According to Psychic Library, an Aquarius dog is a gentle, playful, novelty-seeking non-conformist. And why not? The Aquarius sign is all about freedom, and following their intuition. Psychic Library noted that your friendly canine gets along with absolutely everyone, and will gleefully become the tail-wagging life of any party. This graceful, interesting water sign loves to go with the flow. For Aquarian names, I love Amethyst, Garnet, River, Mia, Luna, Shadow, and Serena.