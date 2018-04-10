When I was a kid, there was nothing quite like waking up to the smell of ooey, gooey, deliciously sweet and cinnamon-y (that’s a word, right?) cinnamon rolls baking in the oven. My family was always a fan of the Pillsbury brand, and it was always a special treat to get them on a Sunday morning. But in honor of Cinnamon Roll Day today, Wolferman’s is taking cinnamon rolls to the ultimate next level with their 5-Pound Gigantic Cinnamon Roll. Uh, yes, please and thank you!

Don't let your eyes be deceived. That really does mean that this giant, single cinnamon roll is 80 ounces of pure deliciousness. And it wasn't created just for any old reason. In addition to celebrating Cinnamon Roll Day today, this 5-pound cinnamon roll, loaded with 12 ounces of cream cheese frosting, is also helping to celebrate Wolferman’s massive cinnamon roll they created to become a Guinness World Records holder for the biggest cinnamon roll.

According to the Wolferman’s website, in order to achieve this world record, they used 697 pounds of dough, and the total length of rolled out dough was 7200 inches, which is the equivalent of 600 feet. They also used more than 4 pounds of yeast, 20 pounds of whole eggs (425 eggs total), and more than seven 50-pound bags of flour. Additionally, there was 378 pounds of cinnamon sugar filling used for this recipe, and it weighs “more than 3,628 blueberry muffins, 2,418 bananas, 1,814 vinyl records, and 120 billion grains of sand.” That’s a lot of cinnamon roll, my friends. And if that’s not insane enough, the company also reported that their cinnamon roll weighs more than an adult moose and a female grizzly bear. Just for comparison. I mean, you guys. That's a lot of cinnamon roll. Even the Man v. Food guy would have a hard time with this one.

If cinnamon rolls aren’t your thing (and who are you), Wolferman’s has monthly bakery clubs, gifts of baked goods for birthdays, holidays, sympathy and thank yous. And if you just want to order their products for you to eat on a random weekday, they offer that, too in the form of English muffins, bagels, and other delicious baked goods.

Never heard of Cinnamon Roll Day? Well apparently it’s been a thing since 2015, according to the National What Day Is It website. At least now you know so you won’t miss an excuse to indulge in some cinnamon roll action at least once a year. If you don’t want to wait on the 5-pound cinnamon roll to ship, you can always make your own at home, whether you run to Target to buy the Pillsbury cinnamon roll mix, or if you’re really savvy, you can try your hand at making these Better Than Cinnabon Cinnamon Rolls by A Spicy Perspective.

The Wolferman's website noted their 5-pound massive cinnamon roll is available to ship right now, but if you can’t eat it on the actual Cinnamon Roll Day today, let’s face it — every day can be Cinnamon Roll Day. You just have to believe. This decadent delight is $49.99 without shipping, but I mean, it’s 5 pounds of cinnamon roll.

So happy Cinnamon Roll Day, to you and yours, my friends. I hope you get to enjoy some delicious cinnamon rolls today, whether from Cinnabon, Target, or your own hands. Nothing beats a warm and sticky cinnamon roll on any day, but especially a random Tuesday in April. God bless America.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.