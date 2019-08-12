Great news, everyone. I thought 2019 was basically going to be the worst year ever, but I have a light at the end of the tunnel — or a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow? And it is magically delicious. In grocery stores all over the country in September, you’ll be able to get a whole bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows. And yes, you read that correctly — just the marshmallows. Your kids will no longer have to pick through the cereal at breakfast time to get those deliciously sweet treats, because you can just give them a giant bowl of pure sugar — and maybe they’ll actually eat their entire breakfast for once. Bonus: for less than $2, you can get the entire bag of the iconic green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons, and yellow stars. And yes, I know you can get a bag on Amazon, but it's like 8 pounds and $40 and not the actual Lucky Charms marshmallows. I do believe this is what you would call a double rainbow situation, y’all.

I absolutely remember being a kid and picking out those little marshmallows while eating around the puffed cereal part. (And of course drinking the rainbow colored milk.) Seriously, this is exciting news not just for kids, but for us ‘80s and '90s kids who grew up eating this sugary goodness for breakfast. It was a different time. I mean, we had Rice Krispy Treat Cereal, and Cookie Crisp Cereal — which was literally mini chocolate cookies in milk for breakfast. Lucky Charms was basically the "healthy" cereal with all of those actual edible parts mixed into the marshmallows. And now you can bypass all of that and go straight for the fun. (Remember how the marshmallows would get just a little soft, but still have some crunch?)

You'll also be super stoked to know that these special marshmallows will be even bigger and fluffier than the ones you had to pick out of your cereal every morning. Think of all the possibilities. You can add them to brownies, your morning coffee, or even hot chocolate. There is a slew of magically delicious looking baked goods on Pinterest you can use these Lucky Charms marshmallows in — and now you don’t have to spend ages picking them out of a cereal box. There’s a Lucky Charms No-Bake Pie recipe from The Slow Roasted Italian, Lucky Charms Cookies from Half-Scratched, Lucky Charms Cupcakes from Sugar and Charm, Lucky Charms Blondies from My Baking Bliss, a Lucky Charms Rainbow Party Cake from Best Friends For Frosting, Lucky Charms Cereal Milk Ice Cream from Quarter Soul Crisis, and more. Oh my god, guys, you can make Lucky Charms s'mores if you want to. Mind. Blown. Or you can even be super festive with your St. Patrick’s Day treats now, too, including Leprechaun Bait from Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

Be sure to start checking your local grocery stores, Target, and Walmart for these whole bags of Lucky Charms Marshmallows. If you can't find them in your area yet, don't fret — they'll be everywhere starting in September and for only $1.50. Breakfast and baked goods just got a little bit luckier, more magical, and delicious. And I totally won't judge you if you hide these from your kids. Obviously you deserve these more, especially if your jerk face sister would eat all the marshmallows out of the box before you could get to them and you were left with puffed cereal and dust. This is your time to shine.