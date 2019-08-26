The two happiest places on earth are combining their great powers to create the ultimate happiest place in the universe. In 25 stores nationwide beginning on Oct. 25, there will be a Disney store in Target called a Disney store “shop-in-shop.” Plus, there will be an all new Disney “digital experience” online at Target.com, and this collaboration will be hitting the stores just in time for the release of Disney’s Frozen 2 as well as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Which means you can expect that merchandise to be filling the shelves, in addition to all the other “specialty merchandise” from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and other Star Wars movies.

The location of the “shop-in-shop” Disney stores in Target will be next to the kids' clothing and toys sections, and there will be more than 450 items for you to peruse, including more than 100 products that were once only exclusive to official Disney Store locations. Target can now truly be a one-stop shop for everyone, because not only can you find anything and everything you need for home, groceries — and even odds and ends like toothpaste — but now you can get all the Disney Princess, Disney Junior, Marvel, and Star Wars plush characters, collectible merchandise, and even home decor and holiday-specific products for your red cart. Dreams really do come true. There will be items to shop for most budgets, including items from $2 to $200 — “with many items under $20,” the press release notes.

And this new Disney store will have the magical look and feel as the standalone stores do, with interactive displays, photo opportunities, and a place for families to relax and watch Disney movies. Now I’m officially moving to Target, y’all. If you want to check out a sneak peek of what it will look like and how the experience of a Disney store at Target will be, on Oct. 4 you can go to Target.com/Disneystore or use the Target app to check out the magic. Oh, and did I mention that on the day of the launch, there will be an “expanded assortment of new items” for you to enjoy? And you’ll still be able to use all of the amazing benefits Target has to offer, including 5 percent off Disney products when you use your Target REDcard. And there will still be “convenient pick up and delivery options,” like same-day pick-up, same-day delivery, and free two-day shipping, according to the press release.

Now the important question: Will there be a Disney store at your favorite Target location? WDW News Today has a list of locations on their website for you to check out right now, or you can check out the store locator on Target’s website. So it looks like none in Georgia for me, but I guess I could drive to Mobile, Alabama? Worth it.

If you're not fortunate enough to have a Disney store come to your Target, the company is also opening a Target location at Flamingo Crossings Town Center in 2021, located at the western entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort. Which is really very convenient in case you forgot to bring sunscreen, snacks, or ponchos.

So be sure to check out the lists to see if your favorite Target will be experiencing a magical overhaul, and if it is, head on over there to grab some Disney magic on Oct. 25. And don’t forget to check out the sneak peek on Target.com on Oct. 4.