Custard? Good. Jam? Good. An official Friends cookbook with more than 90 recipes from the hit sitcom (yes, including Rachel's infamous English Trifle)? Good, as Joey Tribbiani would say. Matt LeBlanc's iconic character definitely wouldn't have wanted to share any of these mouthwatering make-at-home meals, especially not that sandwich he thought he took a bullet for, but it's safe to say you'll have to do some sharing once your roommates (as in, your children) get a whiff of what's going on in the kitchen. Maybe they'll finally stop stealing cheesecakes from the neighbors.

"Friends: The Official Cookbook" doesn't go on sale until September 22 (you can pre-order now), which feels unbelievably far away, but you'll be rewarded with dozens of recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, appetizers, desserts, and drinks, all inspired by your favorite gang of pals. Learn to make Monica's Friendsgiving Feast, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew" (cheese), Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, The Moist Maker, and the aforementioned Rachel's English Trifle. Then there's that sandwich Joey was willing to protect with his life (it was just a car backfire, but still!):

Inspired by another Joey favorite (to be fair, the guy really liked to eat), this Just for Joey Fries Board is probably a little fancier than what Joey might usually order... but then again, as long as it was food, he was usually pretty okay with it (once again, Rachel's English Trifle comes to mind).

The options are practically endless. Maybe the book includes Monica's wrongfully-maligned bouillabaisse ("abysmal" wasn't the compliment Joey thought it was) or Sandy the male nanny's madeleines or the Joey special (two pizzas). Blue fingernail quiche, perhaps? A million jars of jam? Hopefully they left out Rachel's Central Perk "sneeze muffin," though a recipe for mockolate cranberry cake could be interesting.

You can pre-order the cookbook on Amazon now, which gives you plenty of time to re-acquaint yourself with all 10 seasons before it arrives.

With your cookbook scheduled to show up on your doorstep in late September, you'll have plenty of time to practice for your own Friendsgiving gathering in November. Just make sure to watch all of the famous Thanksgiving episodes beforehand so you can avoid such common pitfalls as having to wear an eye patch, washing your cranberries with soap, inviting anyone who was part of a secret club that spread rumors about you in high school, and/or reading a recipe wrong because the pages of a cookbook are stuck together.

Just like the show, this cookbook is sure to be there for you it hasn't been your day, your week, your month... or even your year.