This news is so ridiculously exciting, you might just find it on the front page of the Daily Prophet. Potterheads rejoice! A new pop-up Harry Potter holiday book is available soon, and muggles everywhere will absolutely love the magic within the pages of this gorgeous keepsake book.

Inside the pages of Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up, fans will find one-of-a-kind recreations of scenes from within the halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during Christmastime. If you've always wanted to take a trip to Hogwarts, there is no better time to visit than when the halls are decked for the holidays. Open the hardcover book to find your favorite characters dining in the Great Hall with a pop-up Christmas tree front and center.

Possibly even more thrilling than when Hedwig swoops down to deliver your Christmas packages, included in the book are 25 removable ornaments featuring iconic images from the film that you can use to decorate the pop-up tree as you countdown to Christmas. The tree itself pops out to stand 13 inches tall, so the ornaments featuring Horcruxes and house emblems you use to decorate it can be proudly displayed in your home during the holidays.

For $40, you can enjoy all that the interactive Christmas pop-up book has to offer, including a softcover booklet with behind-the-scenes information from the Harry Potter movie set about props, set design, and details about the magical holiday moments featured in the films. Potterheads (or those giving gifts to Potterheads — hint hint!) can pre-order Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up on Amazon or through Barnes & Noble before its release on Oct. 22. After the release date, the book will also be available in person at independent bookstore locations.

And if you have always dreamed of boarding the Hogwarts Express at platform 9 3/4, you can now get just a bit closer to making your wizarding dreams come true by owning the new illustrated guidebook, Harry Potter: Exploring Hogwarts. The large-scale (10x14 inches) interactive book takes readers through the most memorable places inside of Hogwarts, including the Forbidden Forest, Great Hall, and Quidditch Pitch. In addition to the stellar illustrations that will make you want to mount your broomstick and hold on for dear life, the book is packed with behind-the-scenes info from the Harry Potter movies. The first title to be released in a series of large-scale interactive Harry Potter books, Harry Potter: Exploring Hogwarts retails for $30 and is available for pre-order now, with a release date of Oct. 8.

Another great gift option for those who are still waiting for their Hogwarts letters to arrive is the Harry Potter: Magical Places paper scene book, available now for pre-order. Laser die-cut scenes from all of your favorite Potter places feature gorgeously detailed images of places like Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, where you'll surely feel like you can literally step foot into Hog's Head for a Butterbeer. For $30, your entire family can get lost within the beautiful pages of this special edition book, set to be released Sept. 3.

If you still can't get enough of these new glorious Harry Potter memorabilia book options, the Harry Potter: Film Vault Volumes 1-4 are also available for pre-order now, with a Sept. 10 release date for Volumes 1 and 2, and an Oct. 8 release date for Volumes 3 and 4. Each book will run $17 and focuses on specific aspects of the Harry Potter series including topics like Hogwarts students, Horcruxes, the Ministry of Magic, the Deathly Hallows, and more. Additional volumes (12 in total) will be released following the first four volumes.

All of these keepsake books are sure to have every fan of the films waving their wands and casting the spell "Accio new Harry Potter collectable books!" just in time for the holiday season.