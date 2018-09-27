I *may* have had a slight obsession (problem) with Carter’s rompers when I was registering for and purchasing clothes during my pregnancy. I could not get enough rompers. Anyway, thankfully for my wallet (but unfortunately for my husband’s sanity), there was a massive Carter’s sale happening what seemed like every day during my pregnancy. And also thankfully, because I still love Carter’s clothes so much, it seems like they're always having an amazing sale. This week is no different, and you're going to be ready to rack up on some great items.

With huge percentages off of clearance and regular items, in addition to buy one get two free sales, you have to check out the Carter’s website at some point today or this weekend. These are some killer deals you don’t want to miss, including an online code that will get you 25 percent off in addition to your other savings. Oh, and also, Halloween costumes are 50 percent off already, and Halloween is only a month or so away. And these costumes are too pure for this world, trust. So whether you need a Halloween costume, dresses, tees, pajamas, or even shoes at a major discount, check out Carter’s killer deals this weekend starting today. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

50 Percent Off Halloween Costumes Little Pig Halloween Costume $21 Carter's Originally $41, Carter's Halloween costumes are now 50 percent off at $21. Kind of a steal, considering how adorable they are and how cozy and comfortable they look for baby. Buy Now

25 Percent Off Your Entire Purchase Carter's 25% Off Coupon Carter's Enter the online code "SOGOOD" or present this coupon at your local Carter's store, and you'll receive 25 percent off of your entire purchase. Unfortunately, it's not valid on clearance items or doorbusters. But thankfully for you, the clearance items are on extreme mega discount, too. Buy Now

(Up To) 80 Percent Off Clearance 1st Birthday Collectible Bodysuit Carter's I know most of the time when you hear "up to" 80 percent off, that means nothing is actually 80 percent off and most of it will be like 20 percent off or something. Not true with this Carter's clearance sale. Most of them are at least 77 to 80 percent off. Buy Now

70 Percent Off Dresses Floral Embroidered Babydoll Dress $8 Carter's Got a girl who loves to twirl? Carter's dresses are 70 percent off. What a steal for all of this adorableness right here. Buy Now

70 Percent Off Select Toddler Boy Clothing Bear Novelty Character Tee $5 Carter's Who says "boy" clothes aren't as cute as "girl" clothes? I love all the clothing options for my son, including (and especially) the gender-neutral options. Also, I'm so happy bears are still in style, because I cannot handle the cute. Buy Now

70 Percent Off Select Baby Girl Clothing Heart Bow Holiday Dress $12 Carter's Not only are toddler girl dresses on sale, but so are the baby girl dresses. The "bloomers" that go underneath are also 70 percent off, so you can't beat that. And who doesn't need a beautiful Thanksgiving or Christmas dress they can destroy? At 70 percent off, it will be OK if she spills milk, gravy, or macaroni and cheese all over it, right? Buy Now

70 Percent Off Select Baby Boy Clothing Plaid Woven Button-Front Shirt $7 Carter's It's hilarious to me when baby boys look like little old men when they wear the plaid and collared shirts, with their big ears and old man hairlines. If you feel the same way, you won't be disappointed in Carter's selection of baby boy clothes at 70 percent off. And they even have non-old-man styles if you prefer. Bears and raccoons anyone? Buy Now