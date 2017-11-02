A Pizza Restaurant Banned Kids Citing Safety Concerns, But Parents Are *Pissed*
If you're a parent with young children, you probably have a shortlist of adult restaurants that you can take your kids to without getting a healthy dose of side-eye from kidless patrons. I'm talking about the restaurants that have alcohol and a great kids menu — or just any place that adults can feel like adults. As many parents know, these places are few and far between, which is why a large number of parents in Tampa, Florida, are freaking about this pizza restaurant's kids ban.
On Oct. 26, a Facebook group called "Tampa Bay Moms Group" shared a hot-button post about Hampton Station, a pizza restaurant in Tampa. The post alerted fellow parents that Hampton Station recently enacted a "No Children" policy, a rule that has enraged many parents on Yelp and across social media. Many parents are upset that the casual pizza eatery and bar, which has served many families throughout the past few years, enacted the ban abruptly and seemingly without little notice. A few parents are even upset by the way the ban was announced; according to the Tampa Bay Moms Group, Hampton Station now has a a large "NO CHILDREN" sign on its door. Hampton Station didn't immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.
One frustrated patron wrote, according to Yelp:
Another person chimed in, according to Facebook:
But most of all, parents are upset that they can no longer take their kids to an adult-style restaurant. For many parents, Hampton Station was a place where they could enjoy a grown-up atmosphere with their families, because sometimes the lunch counter at Target just doesn't cut it.
Other annoyed parents on Yelp and Facebook wrote:
Totally down with it. I love kids and I love The Station. I don’t go there to hang with kiddos.— Alis Drumgo (@AlisDrumgo) October 27, 2017
Of course, there's another side to this debate. In response to the backlash, Hampton Station argued that the controversial decision was made with safety in mind. Apparently, there have been incidents in which "kids were endangering themselves and other patrons." Hampton Station shared the following message to a neighborhood group, according to Scary Mommy:
Unequivocally.— Lisa (@eljaybee8) October 31, 2017
It goes without saying that safety is a huge priority for any parent and business owner, so it sounds like Hampton Station made a reasonable call given its claims. Additionally, some parents have applauded the restaurant for making the atmosphere more adult-friendly and conducive for date-nights, etc. One commenter wrote, according to the Tampa Bay Moms Group:
Some people also argue that this is how capitalism functions: private businesses are allowed to make whatever rules they want regarding who they will serve, and people who don't like those rules can take their business elsewhere, which could affect the profits of the business choosing not to serve kids, for example. (This is sometimes called "voting with your dollar.") The opposing side of that debate, though, argues that allowing businesses to choose whom to serve based on its own rules and views can lead to discriminatory business practices, like the famous baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple's wedding.
Although most of the back-and-forth between commenters has been respectful, a few parents did shame former patrons for taking their kids to an establishment where alcohol is served. Obviously, it's not OK to shame parents who drink at restaurants when their children are present, and this isn't what this debate is really about. What parents should be focusing on is the why behind Hampton Station's kids ban, and how families and business owners can work together to make restaurants a safe environment for all patrons.
