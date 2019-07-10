It's no secret that sex reveals, aka gender reveal parties, are a big phenomenon these days. From balloon pops to pink or blue confetti-filled pinatas, the options are endless. But lately, it seems like this trend has escalated to a potentially dangerous place. Want some proof? Look no further than this sex reveal in Australia that resulted in a fiery car explosion. Yep, you read that correctly — the big reveal literally ended in flames. Oof.

On Monday, the Queensland Police Service released drone footage from April 2018 of a dramatic (emphasis on dramatic) sex reveal party gone terribly wrong. At first, everything seems to be just fine in the video, with happy guests celebrating as a black car drives down a road, engulfed in blue smoke to let guests know that a beautiful baby boy is on the way. After the car stops, however, it explodes, causing the driver and onlookers to run for safety, according to CNN. Talk about a major fail.

Police released the footage in hopes of dissuading people from participating in what's known as a sex reveal "burnout." If you're not already familiar, this practice involves a car that's tricked out to emit clouds of pink or blue smoke, according to auto website Top Speed.

"This is the first one I've seen like this," a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service told The Washington Post. "Usually, people just have a cake."

Queensland Police Service Sgt. Hilton Buckley echoed this sentiment, telling 7NEWS Brisbane, according to The Washington Post: "I know people like to do unique things for gender reveals these days, but use a bit of common sense."

Although it everyone was OK following the incident, the Queensland Police fined the 30-year-old man who allegedly instigated the fun $1,000, and he lost his driver's license for six months, according to Mashable.

The Queensland Police Service did not immediately respond to Romper’s request for comment regarding the fine and license revocation.

But this isn't the first time a sex reveal has gotten out of hand: In April 2017, for instance, a wildfire in Arizona broke out after then expectant dad Dennis Dickey, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol officer, fired his gun at a target packed with a substance called Tannerite, an explosive material, according to Newsweek. When Dickey hit the target, the Tannerite exploded, creating blue smoke and igniting nearby brush. Nearly 47,000 acres and $8 million in damage later, Dickey had to pay $220,000 in restitution and was sentenced to five years probation, according to the BBC. Luckily for Dickey, he was able to keep his job.

Listen, I have kids and I can totally understand the excitement surrounding sex reveals. But there has to be a balance between enthusiasm and safety. I think it's safe to say that some expecting parents can dial it back just a tad.

Perhaps it's best to keep these parties simple (Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff are good examples, as they both threw low-key reveals in 2018) and to leave the firearms and explosives out of the equation. At the end of the day, sex reveals shouldn't put any lives in danger.