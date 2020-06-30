I have good news for you if you've been missing Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael. (Not the painters. If you miss them I'm sorry to tell you they've been dead a really long time.) I'm talking about the new Nickelodeon reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The whole gang is coming back and what's more, Seth Rogen is joining them this time around. Because if there's one ingredient the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were missing, it was Seth Rogen.

Nickelodeon shared the news on Tuesday that production of a new Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles movie has begun. This version will be directed by Jeff Rowe, who also directed Gravity Falls and Connected, while Neighbors screenwriter Brendan O'Brien will be writing the script. The film will feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as computer generated characters, which is good because you don't want actual turtles out there fighting crime. So slow.

Point Grey Pictures, the production company started by Rogen and his two friends, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, is also involved with the new movie, which will mark the first ever CG-theatrical production from Nickelodeon Studios.

It's an exciting time, particularly since the heroes in a half shell haven't been on the big screen since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows was released in 2016.

In a statement shared with Romper, Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, said: "Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was first released as a comic book from creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird back in 1984 and has been consistently popular over the past 30 years, with loads of merchandise like toys, clothing, and video games on sale ever since. Most recently, Nickelodeon revitalized the story of four turtles who are trained to become crime-fighting ninjas by Master Splinter with an animated series that started in 2012, as well as a 2D series in 2019 called Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

No news yet on release dates or actors who might have signed on for the new film, but I feel fairly confident in saying there will probably be some pizza eaten by the four turtles at some point in the film.

I'm not promising, I'm hoping.