There's a lot to love about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, and new crew member Aesha Scott tops the list. From brilliant one-liners that I would probably put on my gravestone to her chill demeanor that balances out the whole cast, the Bravo reality star has been an absolute treat this season. And if you want to see more wild adventures from this New Zealander, Aesha's Instagram from Below Deck Mediterranean proves that she is the ray of sunshine you need on your follow list.

You can find Aesha's Instagram under the handle @aesha_jean. Her bio highlights her status on Below Deck Med and tells fans that she is happiest in nature and wants to share her positive energy with the world, which is apparent throughout the reality star's feed. At first glance, you'll notice that Aesha is big on wanderlust. Within the past month, she has posted photos from New York City, Colorado, Monaco, and New Zealand. She also pads her posts with authentically kind captions. And TBH, it'll bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Aesha posted a photo in a bikini and quoted a line from Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." before writing a snippet about body positivity.

"Shout out to all my unedited women out there," she captioned the pic. "Whatever shape you are, love it, own it, be grateful for it! You’re a bad bitch ❤️❤️"

Aesha also tries to inspire her followers to live happier and healthier lives, whether it's mentally or physically. The Bravo reality star often gives advice for those seeking a bit of joy in their daily lives.

"This is how I look 95% of my time," Aesha wrote in a post of herself laughing. "Don’t take life too seriously guys, laugh at yourself laugh at others laugh at everything. Stressing and worrying about things literally does nothing to help any situation, so why bother? Just do your best and what will happen is what will happen. Roll with it and be happy!!"

Meanwhile, the New Zealander has tons of outdoorsy pictures that challenge people to go outside and explore. Paired with a photo taken in Omanawa Falls, she wrote:

Getting into the bush is when I’m happiest!! Not your bush, just THE bush. If you haven’t ventured outside this week then make it a priority this weekend. You feel instantly happier, more peaceful and boost the ol’ immune system. The world has so many sick things it wants to show us and we all just cruise around on our phones ignoring it. Look up, take your shoes off, and explore 🏃🏽‍♀️ 🏃🏽‍♂️ 🌲 ☀️ 🌊

Clearly, Aesha is the BFF you've been searching for. Whether you're looking for someone fun to follow on the social media platform or you just love Bravo reality TV, Aesha's feed is filled with nuggets of delight that will instantly bright up your day.

That said, there will still be plenty of fun-filled Aesha moments in upcoming episodes of Below Deck Med. In an interview with The Spinoff, Aesha teased what's to come for the rest of the season.

"You are just gonna see like absolute Aesha at her finest," Aesha said. "Everyone at home knows me just as like this wild crazy goofy funny girl and I think you’re just gonna see me at my absolute finest, being very silly." And that's exactly what I want to hear.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday nights on Bravo.