All that money you already spend on diapers for your little one can towards something good when you buy a box of All Good diapers. Sister brand to Pampers from P&G, All Good will donate one day's worth of diapers every time you buy a box for your own family.

All Good diapers, sold exclusively at Walmart, has partnered with the nonprofit organization Feeding America to help supply diapers to families struggling to afford them. And the need is there; according to a 2013 survey conducted by Feeding America, nearly 50% of low-income American families worry that they won't be able to meet the basic needs of their children — including affording diapers — and 32% reported reusing diapers because they struggle to afford to buy new ones. And, between panic buying and job loss amid the ongoing pandemic, diaper need has skyrocketed.

Feeding America distributes diapers to families in need through its network of food banks. (You can find a Feeding America food bank here.) And when you buy a box of All Good diapers — which are made with no fragrances, no parabens, and no latex — the company will donate a day's worth to struggling families.

A box of 198 diapers will cost about $45 while a smaller pack of 37 will run you a little under $9. "We know that buying diapers can be a pretty expensive thing for a lot of families," the company says, "so we've made it our mission to make it a little easier."

If you're looking for additional ways to help families in need, especially right now during the pandemic, you can also donate unused diapers your little one may have outgrown through the National Diaper Bank Network or donate money to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund.