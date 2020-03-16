This post is updated regularly to reflect the latest news and resources for people losing work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people are working from home as a result of coronavirus, which is a good thing, overall, though it does come with challenges. There are millions of people, however, including those in the childcare and service industries who can’t just plug in their laptop and work from their couch. In an already anxious time, the threat of lost wages can be incredibly stressful. So how do you get help if your job is affected by coronavirus (especially if you can't take time off)?

Whether you're worried about permanently losing your job as a result of the pandemic or temporarily missing out on your regular paycheck, it can be difficult to know where to look for answers (particularly because so much of the relevant information you need varies from state to state). One place to start, no matter which state you live in, is the U.S. Department of Labor website. The Wage and Hour Division has answers to common questions asked by employees in the face of pandemics and other public health emergencies, as well as their "effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act."

Read on for more expert advice on what to do if your job is affected by the coronavirus pandemic, bearing in mind that circumstances are changing rapidly.

1. What Should I Do First? NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images “Workers should check their rights to paid sick days," Jessica Mason, Senior Policy Analyst for Economic Justice with the National Partnership For Women & Families, tells Romper. If you think you don't have any paid sick days, that could change in the very near future. Passed by the House on Saturday, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is a bill which "aims to provide money to most American workers stuck at home due to the coronavirus," reported the Washington Post. If the bill is approved, small and midsize companies would be required to provide two weeks of paid sick leave at 100% of an individual’s normal salary (capped at $511 per day), as well as up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave at 67% of an individual's normal pay (up to a $200 per day). "'Gig' workers and people who are self-employed get the benefits in the form of a tax credit," the WP continued. Another "significant loophole" is the fact that companies with more than 500 employees aren't included in the bill, meaning employees of these companies have to rely on their policies to protect them. “States also have some flexibility to use Unemployment Insurance [UI] programs to support workers who... in some cases... have been quarantined,” Mason tells Romper. Unemployment insurance is usually meant for workers who lose their jobs due to a bad economy, MSN reported, but "Democrats in the U.S. House are considering legislation that would expand eligibility for benefits as part of a broader package to reduce the inevitable economic damage caused by widespread illness and social distancing."

2. What If I Am Currently Sick With Covid-19 Or Am Caring For An Ill Family Member? If you're ill, you may be eligible for unpaid leave through the Family And Medical Leave Act or the Americans With Disabilities Act, Mason says, or through the FMLA if you're caring for a sick family member. “These laws don’t provide pay, but can protect someone from being fired or losing their health insurance if they experience a serious illness, caregiving need or work-limiting disability,” she adds. In some states, like California, you could be eligible for paid family leave if you're "providing care for an ill or quarantined family member," according to The Sacramento Bee.

3. What Happens If Companies Do Not Give Workers The Option To Work From Home? It’s important to remember that even if you can work from home, the fact that others do not have this option impacts everyone. (Only 12 % of those who didn’t attend college work from home, The New York Times reported). As you may expect, evidence supports that paid sick leave reduces the spread of illness, and for a virus as contagious as Covid-19, this is essential. “It’s very clear: When people don’t have access to sick leave, they go to work sick and spread diseases,” Nicolas Ziebarth, associate professor of economics at Cornell University and author of the aforementioned study, told The New York Times. I also spoke to Ziebarth who told Romper that “if employers do not provide paid sick leave, workers are more likely to come to work. This includes workers who are sick; and especially workers with mild (coronavirus) symptoms who may not know that they are sick and are dependent on their paycheck.” Hopefully, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will help to protect these workers (assuming it becomes a bill). “However, without clear policies that incorporate as many workers as possible, the risk is higher that workers go to work and spread contagious diseases,” Ziebarth says. “Not every worker can work from home and not every worker can afford to lose paychecks.” Those most likely to be facing the difficult choice of whether to lose wages or go to a work feeling sick or knowing they may be exposed to illness, “are people of color, especially women, who due to occupational segregation and discrimination make up a disproportionate share of workers in jobs with low wages and few benefits. That’s why we are fighting so hard to ensure all working people have paid sick days and paid leave,” Mason tells Romper. And to make matters more complicated, those who fall in lower income brackets are far less likely to have health insurance, meaning if they do get sick, it's difficult and expensive to receive treatment (say, if they needed a ventilator). “Very quickly, [coronavirus is] going to circulate a lot faster in the poorer communities than the wealthiest ones,” Dr. James Hadler, Connecticut’s former state epidemiologist, told The New York Times.