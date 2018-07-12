Buying kids clothing is super fun. Let's face it, kids just look better than we do in basically everything. Plus their clothes come in fun, bright colors with animals on them and such. Pajamas are obviously the most fun, on account of all the comfort and the cuteness and the fact that kids wear them while they are blessedly asleep. But due to a recent recall, you'll want to have an extra close look at your kid's bedtime wardrobe because kids' clothing company Allura is recalling nearly 64,000 children's pajamas due to a possible burn hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that the New York-based company had issued a recall for several types of their children's pajamas. The recall came as a result of the company's failure to meet the "flammability standard" of children's sleepwear, according to the CPSC, and as such, the clothing could pose a risk of a possible burn injury to kids. Romper's request for further comment from Allura Imports in New York regarding the recall was not immediately returned.

Fortunately, no injuries have yet been reported as a result of the children's pajamas, but parents should absolutely check to make sure their kids aren't wearing these pajamas to be on the safe side.

The recall includes 18 pairs of fleece pajama pants and eight different types of fleece onesies. The pajama pants are 100 percent polyester fleece and sold under the name "Sweet and Sassy," which can be found on the tag at the waist. They are sold in sizes 4/6x and 7/16 in various prints and colors, but the important thing to check is the product number on the tag; either 65477 or 67477.

The second item that has been recalled is a long-sleeved onesie made with 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex. These are sold under the name "Delia's Girl," which can be found on the label at the collar. Delia's Girl onesies are also sold in sizes 4/6x and 7/16 in several different colors and prints. Product numbers for these onesies are between S65300 or S67300 and S65303 or S67303.

Both products were sold online at Amazon.com, CookiesKids.com, CrazyforBargains.com, Sophiasstyle.com and priced between $8 and $13 and in stores across the country like America’s Kids, Boscov’s, Kids For Less. More than 64,000 of these recalled pajamas were sold from September 2017 and April 2018. You can see the full list and descriptions of the recalled items here.

The Flammability Fabrics Act was established in 1953 to create standards for manufacturing highly flammable clothing and materials used to make things like textiles, vinyl plastic film, carpets and rugs, children's sleepwear and mattresses and mattress pads, according to the CSPC. When the CSPC was created in 1972 the commission took over the responsibility of making sure potentially flammable products were safe for public use.

If you think you might have purchased a pair of pajamas for your kids that have been included in the recall, don't panic. First of all, the pajamas in question are for the colder months (fleecy and warm), so hopefully you either didn't purchase them or they are stored away in your closet. Check the product code on the tag, and if you have either the Sweet and Sassy pajama bottoms or the Delia's Girl onesie, keep them away from your kid and contact Allura Imports for a full refund. You can call the company toll-free at 866-254-3103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday to Friday E.T., or email custservice1@alluraimports.com for further direction. For more information, you can also visit their website and just click on "Product Safety Recall."