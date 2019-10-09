Whether you have a voracious or a reluctant reader, getting kids to read is super important. And since tech is quickly taking over traditional books, that’s where the Amazon Kindle Kids, an e-reader for children, comes in. It’s the first-ever e-reader from Amazon designed specifically for improving the reading experience of the young tech-driven generation.

Featuring a six-inch, 167 ppi e-ink display, the Kindle Kids Edition ($110, available for preorder to ship October 30) goes from day to night — literally. With an adjustable front light, your child will be able to read both in bright sunlight and also from the warm glow of his nightlight at bedtime. The device is also lightweight, which makes toting it around easy for parents and kids.

The battery life is worth noting as it lasts not only for days, but for weeks. (Nope, not a typo.) So whether your child is reading on a weekend road trip or has (ahem) misplaced the charger yet again, you won’t have to worry about the Kindle konking out on you after only a day or so.

Despite all the bells and whistles that the Kindle Kids Edition has, your child won’t hear any when he’s reading. Similar to all Kindle e-reader devices, the Kindle Kids Edition allows for distraction-free reading. And if you have a young reader, she'll definitely love earning some Achievement Badges. Depending on her predetermined reading goals, your kid could earn a Bookworm or an Overachiever award. Believe it or not, this simple virtual high five could encourage your kid to continue reading.

And then there's the built-in Kindle dictionary which means that your child won’t have to glaze over challenging words. The Word Wise function immediately provides an easy-to-understand definition. Each word your kid looks up is then added to the Vocabulary Builder for future reference and review.

Your child will have unlimited access to over 1,000 e-books with Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited option (a subscription service that offers movies, shows, and books, and allows parents to control what their kids can and can't see and hear). And just like his phone, the Kindle Kids Edition comes complete with kid-friendly wallpaper, so he can customize his Kindle’s lock screen with age-appropriate images.

The new e-reader comes with a kid-friendly case, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (meaning that if it breaks, you can send it back to Amazon and get a free replacement.) Amazon is also offering a 25 percent discount if you purchase two Kindle Kids Edition at the same time.

And it's not even the only new kids' product in Amazon's lineup. There's an all new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition ($199) with a 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, 32 GB of storage (and up to 512 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card), and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even comes with a USB-C for reversible charging that kids can use for plugging in. A purchase of the devices also gets you a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Buy two and you'll save $50.

The new Kindle Kids Edition and the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition give parents the security of knowing that their kids are safe while they improve their reading comprehension, learn, and yes, play, too.