Whether you're shopping for birthday presents or getting a jumpstart on the holidays, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to save big on toys. With up to 80 percent off some of the hottest toys, games, and devices on the market today, there’s really no limit to how much you can save during this mega shopping event. But with new toy deals dropping around the clock, it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we're curating the best Prime Day deals on all things toys and entertainment for your kiddos.

56% Off This Magical Unicorn Interactive Plush Toy My Magical Unicorn Interactive Plush Pet Toy Amazon | $120 $54 See on Amazon Not only does she move on her own and have flexible limbs that allow you to pose her in different positions, but this interactive unicorn plush toy also responds to your voice and touch with more than 100 different combinations. It's suitable for kids ages four and up, plus her horn can also light up in multiple colors. Save up to 40% on select toys from LEGO, Crayola, Melissa & Doug, VTech and Exploding Kittens

30% Off This Twister Ultimate Twister Ultimate Amazon | $20 $14 See on Amazon New and improved, this Twister Ultimate game is compatible with Alexa and features bigger colored spots and a mat that's twice as large as the original. Get it for Prime Day for 30 percent off.

44% Off This Interactive Discovery Touch & Sound Plasma Globe Interactive Discovery Touch & Sound Activated Plasma Globe Amazon | $25 $14 See on Amazon Not only do the lights inside the globe react to your touch, but this interactive plasma globe also reacts to different sounds! It's a great way to learn about electricity as well as electrical charges, plus you can customize it with glow-in-the-dark stickers.

39% Off This Monopoly Lion King Edition Board Game Monopoly Game Disney The Lion King Edition Family Board Game Amazon | $24 $16 See on Amazon Two amazing entertainment institutions unite in this Monopoly game inspired by The Lion King. The themed board game features artwork inspired by the animated film, as well as special Lion King character tokens and Deed and Destiny cards that feature special scenes and moments from the beloved movie.

81% Off This 3Doodler Create Star Trek Pen Set 3Doodler Create Star Trek 3D Printing Pen Set Amazon | $70 $13 See on Amazon The 3Doodler Create Star Trek 3D Printing Pen Set is 73% off today! This art pen set lets you draw in 3D to build your own starship, Klingon forehead, Spock Ears, or Phaser. It includes a galaxy blue 3D pen, 75 free plastic strands, adapter, and guide.

20% Off This Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger Amazon | $16 $4 See on Amazon No Spiderman costume is complete without this amazingly fun web slinger. Wear the glove and decide whether you want to sling water or Spidey Shot Web Fluid at unsuspecting villains — either way, this accessory will make you feel like a real-life superhero.

39% Off This Dixit Game Dixit Game Amazon | $35 $21 See on Amazon This whimsical, imaginative card game is for three to six players and has a 4.7-star rating. One player creates a story using illustration-based cards, while the others add to it using theirs — the most accurate card wins the round.

50% Off An All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-Pack All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet (2 Pack) Amazon | $200 $100 See on Amazon Not only do you get two tablets with each order, but they both also come with durable cases that protect them from damage: one in pink, and one in blue. You also get one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited which gives your child access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, and more, plus there are parental controls that allow you to set time limits, educational goals, as well as filter content.

40% Off This Corsair Void Pro Wireless Gaming Set Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Set Amazon | $100 $60 See on Amazon Get more out of your gaming time with these quality wireless gaming headphones. Offering 16 hours of battery life, these headphones are compatible with PC with USB port, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, and Internet connection (for CUE software download).

45% Off This Monopoly Deal Card Game Monopoly Deal Card Game Amazon | $8 $4 See on Amazon This on-the-go version of the classic Monopoly board game lets you collect and swap properties with playing cards. You can get it for 45 percent off on Prime Day. See all Prime Day Toys Deals

65% Off This Ultra Dash Ultra Dash Amazon | $7 $18 Design a course using targets and use the tagger to choose among three modes: beat the clock, target tally, and relay race. Whenever the tagger flashes, race over and "tag" it — and be sure to compete against friends! See all Prime Day Toys Deals