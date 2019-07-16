Your house is about to get so much cleaner. Amazon is offering Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums, letting you save big money (which you can then turn around and spend on more Prime deals, of course).

Dyson is one of the premier names in vacuums. Its products typically cost hundreds of dollars, and sales don't come around all that often. The company offers both corded and cordless vacuums, as well as upright and stick models, so there's a lot to choose from if you're in the market. You can find a breakdown of all the different features each type of Dyson vacuum offers here to help decide which one makes sense for you.

Dyson's cordless stick vacuums seem to be especially popular, and have drawn rave reviews, including one from Business Insider that praised it as quiet but powerful. If you live in an apartment or don't have a lot of storage space, a cordless stick vacuum might be perfect for you. Whichever one you choose, you can be pretty confident it'll work well — VacuumJudge.com noted that Dysons are excellent at picking up dust and removing allergens from the air.

These Dyson deals are too good to pass up if you want a vacuum that gets the job done.

$120 Off Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Extra Tools for Homes with Pets, HEPA Filter, Rechargeable, Lightweight, Powerful Suction, Blue Amazon | $399.99 $279.99 See on Amazon If you have a pet at home, this Dyson vacuum is the perfect one to keep your home clean and hair-free. There are also $60 worth of extra tools and accessories and it's cordless. Pieces can also detach to become a handheld vacuum.