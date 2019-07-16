Christmas just came early for amateur bakers and home chefs. Amazon's Prime Day sale is offering some amazing deals on KitchenAid mixers that'll save you hundreds of dollars on the pricey appliances.

If you're in the market for a KitchenAid mixer, you should know that there are several different types to choose from — KitchenAid's got a handy guide to choosing the right one for you. The various models have different sizes, functions, and capacities, and are available in different colors (because matching your mixer to your kitchen decor is one of the most fun things about buying one, in my personal opinion).

Once you've picked out the perfect mixer, you can take the money you saved on Prime Day to splurge on one of the dozen or so different attachments. The add-on tools can help you do everything from make homemade pasta to knead bread. And the accessorizing doesn't stop there — the company rolled out gorgeous ceramic bowls earlier this year.

Even if you're an absolute beginner when it comes to cooking and baking, a good KitchenAid mixer will make you feel like a pro. These KitchenAid mixers and accessories are so worth the investment, especially with the Prime Day prices.

1. 35 Percent Off KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield - Almond Cream KitchenAid | $430 $280 SEE ON AMAZON The Artisan mixer series comes with a pouring shield to help you keep the kitchen from getting too messy as you bake to your heart's content. The mixer has a 10-speed slide control panel so you can ensure your dough has the consistency you want, and the purchase comes with a flat beater, dough hook wire whip, and a power hub for additional attachments. (Keep reading to see what cool gadgets you can attach to it.) You'll save $150 if you purchase on Prime Day, so scoop the mixer up while you can.

2. 70 Percent Off KitchenAid KSMSFTA Sifter + Scale Attachment KitchenAid KSMSFTA Sifter + Scale Attachment, 4 Cup KitchenAid | $170 $51 SEE ON AMAZON Sifting can be one of the most time consuming and messiest parts of any baking endeavor, which is why you'll be thanking yourself for years to come if you buy this Sifter + Scale Attachment. It makes sifting hands-free, so your arms won't get tired and you can use the time to prepare other ingredients, and it contains the ingredients so they don't end up covering your counter. And since it measures ingredients by weight, you can be more confident you're accurately preparing your fave sweets.

3. 36 Percent Off Set Of 3 Mixing Bowls KitchenAid Classic Set of 3 Mixing Bowls KitchenAid | $30 $20 SEE ON AMAZON Think of these mixing bowls as a kitchen staple. They have a non-slip base, decreasing the chance of messes, and variety of sizes will ensure you've got enough room for whatever you're cooking up. Nest them together for easy storage.

4. 61 Percent Off KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice, Silver KitchenAid KSM2APC Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice, Silver KitchenAid | $150 $59 SEE ON AMAZON The Spiralizer attachment features six quick-change blades and an optional peeling blade, so it's never been easier to make Zucchini noodles. The attachment fits with all KitchenAid mixers, and the blades are dishwasher safe. Win win.