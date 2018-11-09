We are coming into the long, cold stretch of winter. Depending on where you live and how well-insulated your home is, you may find yourself longing for the cozy warmth of a space heater. Or perhaps, like me, the temperature at your office is set to some degrees colder than the refrigerator that holds the company's La Croix stash, and you want a heater for under your desk so you don't develop frostbite. If you find yourself in want of warmth this winter, the five best space heaters on Amazon will keep you cozy and safe without blowing your budget or burning down your office.

Both the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) and Consumer Reports have issued strong warnings in regards to the use and safety of space heaters. While they have come a long way in recent years, they are by no means perfect, and 40 percent of home heating fires are caused by the use of space heaters, noted the CPSC. To make sure you're using them safely, the CPSC urged owners to buy a space heater with a "tip-over" meter, meaning they turn off if tipped over. They cautioned owners to use them in a space where they are not near anything combustible like curtains or bedding. The CPSC also urged owners to make sure the temperature is manually adjustable by degree, not just a sliding scale. And as always, keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

1 Lifesmart Lifesmart ZCHT1001US Zone Series 4 Element Infrared Heater $165 Amazon Endorsed by Consumer Reports, this space heater can heat a fairly large space, up to 10' by 20', and has several layers of safety built in. This heater gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who claim it heats large rooms quickly, quietly, and efficiently. These puppies can be very expensive to run, but this model isn't one of the worst offenders for your pocketbook. This heater is best for people looking to heat a decently-sized living or dining space.

2 Lasko Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater with Digital Display and Remote Control $55 Amazon It has a shut off function, heats quickly and thoroughly, and works in medium sized rooms. This one has been out for a few years and has never once been subject to a recall. You might think that's no big deal, but several models I looked at received a thumbs-up from retailers and Consumer Reports only to be recalled later.

4 Trustech Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater with Remote $100 Amazon This heater is meant to mimic a fireplace or cabinet, and has all the usual features: tip over protection, timer, remote, and multiple energy selections. This one looks more like furniture than a heater, and it's by design. The wood paneling is meant to disguise the true purpose of your space heater, and warm your home at the same time. I'd watch your kids around this one, it's very alluring to little hands.