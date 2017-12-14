Cooler weather's here, which means it's time to think about heating your home. And if you live in an old house like I do, you may realize that your heating system isn't as efficient as you had hoped, and you need safe space heaters for your nursery. Having a comfortable temperature in your home is especially important for your little one's room since babies can't really pull blankets on if they get cold, but do safe space heaters actually exist?

I'm sure everyone's heard a horror stories of a heater getting knocked over somehow and starting a fire. And there's also a photo going around Facebook right now of a melted power strip with a space heater plugged into it. Yikes. Of course you want the top-of-the-line in safety for your brand new baby, and it seems like there are a million options out there. They all talk about watts, voltage, and other things that it seems like an engineer would be best at deciphering. But if you're looking for down and dirty space heaters that are made with your child's safety in mind, then look no further.

As always, do your own research when deciding which space heater would work best for your space, your family, and your needs. All of these have a cool-touch exterior for any older children and pets, as well as an automatic shut-off function for safety to ensure the chances of you burning your house down are slim. This is by no means an all-inclusive list, so do your research and good luck.

1. Dyson Hot + Cold Jet Focus Fan Heater Dyson AM05 Hot + Cool Fan Heater, Black/Nickel Amazon | $340 SEE ON AMAZON Yes, this peculiar-looking machine is a space heater. This fan and heater combination is — get this — bladeless. It uses an innovative air technology where it basically pushes air (heated or not) forward for direct heating or angled for room-wide heating. Yes, it's pricey, but it's very impressive, and not having a fast-moving blade gives lots of people, parents especially, some peace of mind.

2. Honeywell HZ-7300 Deluxe Energysmart, Cool-Touch Heater Honeywell EnergySmart Cool Touch Heater, HZ-7300, Black Honeywell EnergySmart Cool Touch Heater, HZ-7300, Black Tell us if something is incorrect Honeywell EnergySmart Cool Touch Heater, HZ-7300, Black Walmart | $88 SEE ON WALMART This cool-touch heater is optimal for homes with children and pets, as there is tip-over safety protection, it has a "cool-touch safety grille," and there's a really sturdy, wide base. For the energy-conscious parents, it tells you how much energy you're using and there are LED lights that tell you what the room temperature is, as well as the temperature you want it to be. There are three different heat settings, and it self-regulates the amount of electricity used based on the temperature settings. Though it can be used for "personal warmth," there's even an oscillating feature where it will warm an entire room.

3. Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater with Humidifier, 1500-Watt Amazon | $145 SEE ON AMAZON With a built-in thermostat to keep the plug from melting or catching fire, this portable space heater is definitely safe for families. It doesn't get hot to the touch, and it even has a humidifier included in the device, which will help with your baby's dry skin and will help keep everyone from drying out from the forced heat. It can heat up large spaces, so if your nursery is on the larger side, this space heater may be for you.

4. Comfort Zone Compact Personal Space Heater Comfort Zone CZ410WT Fan-Forced Personal Ceramic Desktop Heater Amazon | $15 SEE ON AMAZON This compact space heater would work for small nurseries, as it's only 200 watts. It's cool to the touch, quiet, and it has an automatic overheat protection system. There's an adjustable thermostat, and a fan-only option. It's tiny size makes for easy storage in those small nurseries.

5. Lasko 32-Inch Digital Ceramic Tower Heater Lasko CT32960 32" Ultra Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control Walmart | $100 SEE ON WALMART The Lasko 32-Inch Digital Ceramic Tower heater has an eight-hour automatic shutoff system, which is awesome for maintaining room temperature so you don't feel like you have to go and constantly check if your baby's too hot every few hours. Because of its ceramic exterior, it doesn't get hot, making it safe for pets and children. There's automatic overheat protection, and it can be controlled with a remote — perfect for breastfeeding or when you're rocking a baby to sleep and can't move. As an added bonus, it comes with hand warmers for you. And because of its height, it heats the full room easily.

6. GreenTech Environmental pureHeat Wave Oscillating Space Heater & Fan With Adjustable Temperature Control GreenTech Environmental pureHeat Wave - Oscillating Space Heater & Air Circulating Fan Amazon | $70 SEE ON AMAZON This bowling ball-sized space heater has a bladeless system, so it's safe for little fingers. The design is also "cooling" so it will remain cool to the touch at all times, also safe for little fingers and hands. There's also an auto shut-off timer that will allow the fan to operate for up to nine hours before turning off, ensuring your baby doesn't get too hot and also decreases the chances of there being any overheating or fires. And because of its shape, it can "cycle air more quickly than traditional fans, keeping your room temperature consistent and comfortable," according to the product description. It's super energy efficient, as it only uses 2 watts, while still providing powerful speed and coverage. There are 12 fan speeds, making it easier to find your perfect temperature for the nursery.