This year’s Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean big deals — the kind that will save you boatloads on holiday shopping — are over. Amazon just announced their Holiday Dash deals event which promises Black-Friday level discounts each day throughout the season. Best of all? The toy deals really add up. As so many parents know, Christmas can cost a small fortune when you’re playing Santa for a household of tots, but this year’s Amazon's Holiday Dash Event includes significant markdowns on toys (some as much as 50%). With discounts live now, you can start saving immediately on the toys your kids are asking for this holiday season.

What, you may wonder, makes a great toy deal? How about 25% off some of Melissa & Doug’s most popular toys? Or 31% off Madame Alexander baby dolls — a brand that’s been a leader in the doll world since the 1920s. There are big deals on Klutz kits, Kinetic sand, and even some great Barbie sets, all in-demand items you might otherwise have to elbow other parents out of the way for at big box stores come December. Spare yourself the toy tussle and opt for the peaceful pleasure of getting a great holiday toy deal online on Amazon instead. (But don't forget to act fast, because these deals are only available while supplies last.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Melissa & Doug Vehicles Sound Blocks Melissa & Doug Vehicles Sound Blocks Amazon | $12.99 $9.99 see on amazon Trust me when I say your tiny tot will love this toy. It looks deceptively simple, but it challenges small children to match two ends of a vehicle. When they get it right, the blocks make the corresponding noise. Hours of entertainment, I swear.

2. Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Brushfire Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Brushfire Amazon | $29.99 $12.98 see on amazon One of the most hilarious/frustrating afternoons of my parenting life was watching three moms attempt to put a regular Transformer back together as one of the mom's 4-year-old son sat nearby sobbing at the futility of the effort. Moral of the story: Little kids aren't ready for big kid Transformers. Buy one they can manipulate and enjoy like this Playskool option (and spare yourself some tears).

3. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Swim 'n Dive Doll Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Swim 'n Dive Doll Amazon | $19.99 $14.26 see on amazon Fresh on the heels of a new study that says playing with dolls can develop children's empathy, maybe it's time to rethink Barbie dolls. Introduce one to your child while saving some cash on the side like with this swim Barbie who comes with a cute pup and is 29% off right now with Amazon's Holiday Dash deals.

4. Kinetic Sand Kinetic Sand Amazon | $19.99 $14.99 see on amazon The ASMR of children's toys, don't be surprised if you start to want to play with this Kinetic Sand more than your child. No one will go bored with this kit that features two pounds of sand and 10 tools. Just remember, Kinetic Sand is a close cousin to glitter. Use outside only.

5. Melissa & Doug Jungle Activity Table Melissa & Doug Jungle Activity Table Amazon | $39.99 $26.39 see on amazon There's something about a big wow item that can make Christmas morning extra magical for children. So just imagine your two-year-old's face when they toddle to the tree and discover this jungle-themed activity table. Filled with things to flip and spin and jangle, it's a great tool for motor skill development.

6. Madame Alexander Doll Madame Alexander Doll Amazon | $99.95 $69.03 see on amazon Beatrice Alexander began selling her dolls in 1923. Instantly popular, Madame Alexander dolls have been sold ever since. That means you could gift your child a doll from a line their great-grandma once loved just as much.

7. KidKraft Storage Easel KidKraft Storage Easel Amazon | $130.10 $94.15 see on amazon No one wants to see their hallway lined in a Crayola mural crafted by their creative little one, so give your children an art space they can work with. This easel is designed just for kids and comes with spill-proof paint cups, a dry erase board, chalkboard, and paper spool, not to mention additional bins for all of their crafting materials.