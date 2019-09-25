A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, cute Disney kids clothing could only be found at the Disney Store or in Disney parks — at least that's what my mom convinced me to keep me from begging for more Minnie Mouse t-shirts after a trip to Disney World. Luckily, you can order just about anything online — like from this Amazon Spotted Zebra x Disney collection. So getting adorable clothes featuring your children's favorite characters now just takes a few simple clicks. If your kids are fans of Frozen, Mickey, Marvel, or Star Wars, get ready to stock up on the comfiest tees and leggings that they're going to want to wear day in and day out.

Amazon Fashion kids clothing brand Spotted Zebra has teamed up with Disney to bring you an entire collection of easy-to-wear kids' clothes featuring your kids' favorite characters. The collection features a selection of tag-free neckline crew neck tees for boys and girls and stretchy leggings with an elastic waistband for girls, all in sizes from 2T to kids XXL. This one-of-a-kind collection is only available on Amazon Fashion, which means you can take advantage of that Prime membership and get these cute finds delivered right to your doorstep.

One of the best parts about these products is that they're sold in bundles of four pieces, so that your kids can mix and match the comfy designs. This is also a huge help when it comes to washing. Have you ever had to dig through your kids' laundry to find that one Avengers shirt they want to wear over and over again? (Anyone? Just me?) Now, you can buy a four-pack of character tees and avoid that laundry basket deep dive.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the fact that Spotted Zebra and Disney decided that girls who like Star Wars deserve four whole t-shirt designs and four corresponding legging designs to match. As a girl who basically worshipped R2-D2 from the age of 10 on, I am ridiculously happy to see that girls today have way more Star Wars clothing options that I could dream of as a kid — and they are super cute on top of it all.

At $30 per four-pack of tees or leggings, you can have four days worth of head-to-toe Star Wars outfits for your galaxy-loving girl that shakes out to a very reasonable $15 per outfit. In fact, every four-pack in the entire Spotted Zebra x Disney collection so far is priced at $30 each. And if you have boys who are one with the force, there are out-of-this-world Star Wars t-shirt designs available that they can also enjoy.

Classic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse designs are available for both boys and girls in a plethora of styles for the mouse-obsessed kiddos in your household. If you're planning a trip to a Disney park in the near future, these are the styles you're going to want to stock up on.

For the heroes among us, Spotted Zebra x Disney has a four-pack of Marvel-themed graphic tees for boys in bright, bold colors. From Iron Man to Captain America, your little one can sport a different super hero t-shirt every day to keep them feeling like the strong adventurer they are.

With the release of Frozen 2 fast approaching (Come on, Nov. 22!) you can get in the spirit of Arendelle ahead of the new movie dropping with Spotted Zebra x Disney's Frozen tees for girls. And y'all — they sparkle. Your girl will absolutely love chilling out in these comfy styles sporting their favorite magical characters like Olaf and Elsa.

Frozen leggings will also soon be available for purchase, which means that your kiddo can be completely decked out in a sparkling Frozen outfit when they go see the new movie.

Amazon Fashion's site notes that more Spotted Zebra x Disney styles will be available soon. (Fingers crossed for Frozen tees for boys because I have two who would order them all.) For now, I'll just be over here filling my cart with multipacks of Star Wars shirts so that we never have to go without.