Amazon's Toys We Love List Boasts 100+ Ideas For Holiday Shopping

It is extremely likely that I will do the bulk of my holiday shopping online this year. Instead of letting my kids roam the aisles and show me what they want Santa to bring, I'll lean hard on curated toy registries like Amazon's Toys We Love list to see what the must-have gizmos and gadgets are for kids this year.

Let's face it, your kids are probably watching way more TV these days and have already seen a plethora of enticing commercials advertising some of these incredible new toys. But, like the rest of us stressed out parents, you're probably too busy working from home or chasing a naked kid (or both) to pay any mind to what's hot and what's not when it comes to kids' toys. That's where Amazon steps in to save your sanity with more than 100 items that kids will be thrilled to see under the tree this year.

On the Toys We Love list, you'll find a little bit of everything. From STEM toys to puzzles and board games, baby toys, toddler toys, and everything in between, they have something for everyone. You can sort the toys in this list by both category and age on Amazon to make your shopping experience easier than ever. Take a look at just a handful of must-have toys from Amazon's list below and get a jump-start on your holiday shopping.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. 2020 Holiday Barbie 2020 Holiday Barbie - Brunette Hair Mattel | $39 SEE ON AMAZON Whether your child already collects special edition Barbies, wants to start collecting, or just loves to play with dolls, the 2020 Holiday Barbie is dazzlingly gorgeous in a sparkling gold gown. Available with either blonde, brunette, or black hair, this Barbie is sure to delight your little one this holiday season.

2. Melissa & Doug Ice Cream Set Melissa & Doug Scoop & Serve Ice Cream Counter Melissa & Doug | $50 $42 SEE ON AMAZON This 28-piece wooden ice cream shop set is absolutely adorable. Intended for ages 3 and up, the Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter has everything your kids need to set up their very own imaginary ice cream shop. They can switch out scoops, cones, and toppings to create endless combinations and have a blast.

3. LEGO 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' The Razor Crest Set LEGO 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' The Razor Crest Set LEGO | $130 SEE ON AMAZON The Mandalorian on Disney+ was one of the must-watch shows of 2020, so it's only fitting that the LEGO set inspired by the show grace this list. It may be on the pricier side at $130, but the Star Wars fans in your life will go absolutely wild for this 1,023-piece set.

4. Bluey Family Home Playset 'Bluey' Family Home Playset Disney | $81 SEE ON AMAZON If you have not yet watched the adorable Disney show Bluey, you are missing out on some seriously adorable preschooler programming. This Bluey Family Home Playset is inspired by the show and lets kids ages 3 and up reenact their favorite scenes and moments with the lovable main character.

5. Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Crayola | $35 SEE ON AMAZON If your budding artists are tired of watching the same old YouTube videos to learn about drawing, let them try their hand at tracing with this Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad. Created with eye-soft technology that automatically adjusts in low-light, white LED lights illuminate designs to make them easy for kids to trace new works of art.

6. L.O.L. Surprise! Present L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise L.O.L. Surprise! | $11 SEE ON AMAZON With eight dolls included, the L.O.L. Surprise! Present is sure to thrill your L.O.L. doll-obsessed little one. There are 12 new characters to collect in all, each themed for a different month of the year. You never know which one will be packaged up in this adorable gift box complete with a pretty bow on top.

7. BEYBLADE Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set BEYBLADE Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set BEYBLADE | $50 SEE ON AMAZON Ever since BEYBLADE hit the scene, my boys have been begging for a big battle setup like this BEYBLADE Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set. It comes ready to go with everything you need to play the game, plus this particular Beystadium is customizable to give your kids even more ways to play.

8. Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster Radio Flyer | $60 SEE ON AMAZON A classic ride-on toy like this Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster is so much fun for toddlers. They can scoot, move, steer, and roll on this toy that will literally never go out of style. It's perfect for all of those family walks you're taking or to zoom around the living room to keep your little one nice and occupied.

9. Basic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos Stuffed Animals Cutetitos Fruititos Collectibles Basic Fun | $10 SEE ON AMAZON A cuddly stuffed animal that also smells like fruit? Sign me up. Cutetitos Fruititos by Basic Fun was selected as a 2020 Toy Insider Hot Summer Toy, and the delicious smelling snuggly surprise pets are sure to be one of this holiday season's top picks for kids. Each surprise package comes with a 7.5-inch scented plush animal wrapped in an adorable fruit blanket.

10. Marvel Villainous Board Game Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy Board Game Ravensburger | $35 SEE ON AMAZON Some might say that 2020 is the year of the board game. Made by Ravensburger, the Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy board game will make the perfect gift for any superhero-loving family member. If family game nights have made a comeback in your home, adding this game to your holiday list is a no-brainer.

11. Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit For iPad Osmo | $80 SEE ON AMAZON With the Osmo Little Genuis Starter Kit for iPad, learning never has to stop. Intended for ages 3 to 5, the electronic Osmo pad attaches to your child's iPad where they can use manipulatives like silicone sticks to form letters, shapes, and numbers that show up on the screen. They can also mix and match costume pieces while engaging in interactive learning.

12. PlayMonster Drone Home PlayMonster Drone Home PlayMonster | $20 SEE ON AMAZON My kids saw a commercial for this the other day and have been begging for it ever since. The interactive PlayMonster Drone Home game looks like an absolute blast to play with the entire family. Aliens, drones, and spaceships — what's not to love? It's definitely at the top of my must-buy holiday shopping list.

13. The Child Jigsaw Puzzle 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' The Child Jigsaw Puzzle Buffalo Games | $10 SEE ON AMAZON Because it's still 2020 and you need one more puzzle to get you through the remainder of this crazy year, this Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child jigsaw puzzle should definitely be on your holiday shopping list. Once you put together the 500 pieces, you'll have yet another piece of Baby Yoda memorabilia to add to your family's collection.

14. Mickey Mouse Outdoor & Explore Camper Mickey Mouse Outdoor & Explore Camper Disney Junior | $25 SEE ON AMAZON If your little one can't stop singing the Hot Dog Dance song, this is definitely the toy for them. The Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Outdoor and Explore Camper is available exclusively on Amazon this holiday season. The playset features everything your kiddo needs to take Mickey and pals on a road trip to explore the great outdoors.