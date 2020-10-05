Multiple people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the wake of an event at the White House celebrating President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Now, people on Twitter are sharing their opinions over the fact that Amy Coney Barrett's kids went to the Rose Garden event, where they were pictured not wearing masks.

The celebration in question was held on Saturday, Sept. 26, when nearly 200 guests gathered in an outdoor ceremony at the White House to celebrate Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, according to CBS News. Among these guests were Trump, Republican politicians, and Coney Barrett's seven children — 19-year-old daughter Emma, 16-year-old daughter Vivian, 16-year-old daughter Tess, 13-year-old son John Peter, 11-year-old son Liam, 9-year-old daughter Juliet, and 8-year-old son Benjamin — who were pictured interacting with the president sans masks, reported The Sun.

Since then, at least eight people who attended the event have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NPR. This includes the president and the first lady, Melania Trump, Trump's former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and the president of the University of Notre Dame, Rev. John Jenkins. Coney Barrett has since tested negative for COVID-19, a White House spokesperson confirmed to The Hill on Friday, after she reportedly had the coronavirus this summer but has since recovered, according to the Washington Post. "She is following CDC guidelines and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands," the spokesperson said.

People on Twitter are pointing out the potential risk that Coney Barrett faced by bringing her kids to an event that led to so many positive cases.

Guests were tested for the coronavirus before the event, according to CNN, but some are calling this gathering a "super spreader event," according to USA Today.

A super spreader event is where one infected person unknowingly spreads the virus to a disproportionate amount of individuals in a large gathering, according to Scientific American. The only way to prevent these events from happening is to not let them happen, according to USA Today.

In the case of hosting an event, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people should: hold outdoor gatherings if possible, arrange seats 6 feet apart, and wear masks to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus to others.

Coney Barrett is a federal appellate judge known for her conservative and religious view points. She has gone on record to say that she believes that "life begins at conception." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Friday that they would still proceed with Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court in spite of the positive coronavirus diagnoses at the White House. "I think we can move forward," he said.

"Our biggest enemy, obviously, is... the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our job."

